Rob Van Dam's 5 best WWE rivalries

During Rob Van Dam's first run with the WWE, the star had numerous memorable moments in the company. Van Dam won multiple championships and stepped in the ring with WWE's biggest stars.

Before WWE, Van Dam was best known for his time in Extreme Championship Wrestling. Although Van Dam never held the ECW World Heavyweight Championship, WWE still considers him as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in ECW's history.

Although Rob Van Dam was a huge star when he first joined WWE, he had to prove that he was a main event player. Let's take a look at his five best rivalries in WWE.

#5 Rob Van Dam vs. Brock Lesnar

When Brock Lesnar first arrived in WWE, he was on a hot streak. During Lesnar's first couple of months in 2002, he defeated numerous RAW superstars. Within that time period, Lesnar would defeat one of RAW's most popular stars, Rob Van Dam, to become the 2002 King of the Ring.

When Van Dam lost to Lesnar, he wasn't done with The Next Big Thing. During the summer of 2002, Van Dam would try to get under Lesnar's skin, as he would prove to him and his advocate, Paul Heyman, that he doesn't find Lesnar intimidating.

Van Dam even ruined Lesnar's King of the Ring coronation by attacking him from behind. This did Van Dam no favors. Later that night, the two had a rematch with one another. It wasn't a pleasant outing for Van Dam when Lesnar power-bombed him through the commentary table.

All Van Dam wanted was another match with Lesnar. RVD desired for a rematch so desperately that he was willing to put his Intercontinental Championship on the line at the Vengeance event.

During Vengeance 2002, Van Dam defeated Lesnar via disqualification. Though Van Dam picked up the win, Lesnar still got the upper hand by laying out RVD in the middle of the ring with an F5.

