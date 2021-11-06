7 weirdest ways that WWE Superstars were injured

Nearly every WWE Superstar suffers injuries while performing in the ring. Even though WWE Superstars are highly trained professionals, the physicality of sports entertainment leads to some unavoidable afflictions.

However, some superstars have suffered freak injuries without even delivering a punch. Others, meanwhile, have been hurt by the ring itself rather than their opponents.

Such unfortunate injuries have shelved top superstars for several months and nearly even retired them. However, every superstar on this list has made a comeback after recovering.

Take a look at the six weirdest ways that WWE Superstars have been injured while working inside or outside the ring.

#7. WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake suffered a terrible facial injury

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN Brutus Beefcake going into the #WWE Hall of Fame. He still has chances to go in as part of the Dungeon of Doom. Brutus Beefcake going into the #WWE Hall of Fame. He still has chances to go in as part of the Dungeon of Doom. https://t.co/KqHwx2AfAz

The list will have some extremely gory injuries, and it only makes sense to begin with the goriest one. WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake had a decent career in the company. However, his career was temporarily cut short due to an injury that he suffered outside the ring.

In 1990 on Independence Day, Beefcake, fellow wrestler Brian Blair, and a few other friends were enjoying a holiday on a parasailing excursion.

Beefcake was trying to assist a female friend with her parasailing attempt when the boat took off prematurely. The WWE Hall of Famer turned towards the woman, whose knees slammed into his face at a potentially-lethal speed.

According to onlookers, Beefcake’s eyes fangled from their sockets and a paramedic had to physically hold up the roof of Beefcake's mouth to keep him from swallowing his own skull fragments.

It took a ten-hour procedure and months of rehabilitation for Beefcake to get back to his usual routine. The former WWE Superstar appeared on the Why it Ended podcast to discuss many topics, including that injury.

“It was hard to know. I had my face back together and stuff, and everything was cool, but it is hard to know at that point how you are going to proceed in the future in a business like ours where you have to take kicks and punches to your face, so it’s not an easy decision to make right there with how you are going to go about it, but I was lucky.” said Brutus Beefcake

Ignacio @igTXSalazar @MarkG_Medina @usatodaysports Brutus Beefcake had to wear one when his entire face collapsed in a parasailing accident. @MarkG_Medina @usatodaysports Brutus Beefcake had to wear one when his entire face collapsed in a parasailing accident. https://t.co/sYWIRfGLro

Beefcake was lucky to make it out alive after the freak accident. Doctors helped him get back in shape and return to the ring for another run. He left WWE in 1993 but continued to wrestle for years later.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Kevin Christopher Sullivan