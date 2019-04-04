4 ways Dean Ambrose could be involved in WrestleMania 35

Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose is certainly leaving the WWE as his contract with the company ends in April 2019, and told WWE that he will not be interested in signing a new one.

The Lunatic Fringe is not a part of the WrestleMania 35 card, while his two Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, face off against Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, respectively.

Ambrose feuded briefly with Drew McIntyre, but after being brutalized by the Scottish Psychopath, he was left with no feud as McIntyre targeted Roman Reigns.

With just weeks left before his contract with the WWE expires, could it be possible that WWE brings him back one last time at the Show of Shows as a surprise? If that does happen, here are 4 ways Dean Ambrose could be involved in WrestleMania 35:

#4 Entrant in the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is the men's battle royal that has been an ever-present fixture in the WWE since WrestleMania 30, back in 2014. 30 men will compete in the over-the-top-rope battle royal, with the winner getting the huge Andre the Giant trophy, and nothing more, if we go by the past winners of the match.

Last year's André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was won by Matt Hardy. 29 of the 30 contestants have been announced by WWE, with the big name in the battle royal being Braun Strowman, while Saturday Night Live hosts, Michael Che and Colin Jost the two non-WWE people who will be competing in the match.

We could very well see Dean Ambrose compete in the match as the 30th man in the Battle Royal.

