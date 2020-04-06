WrestleMania 36: 7 things WWE got right on Night 2

The second night of WrestleMania was as good, if not better than the first night with Wyatt and Cena stealing the show.

Championships changed hands during the second night, while the babyfaces got the redemption they deserved.

Night 2 turned out to be as good, if not better, than the first one!

The first night of WrestleMania 36 delivered some incredible matches. The main event of the night stole the show with an epic Boneyard Match between two of wrestling’s biggest names, The Undertaker and AJ Styles.

The second night tried to take things a notch higher with even bigger and better matches, as the NXT Women’s Championship and WWE Championship were put on the line. Randy Orton looked to end what he started post Royal Rumble, while the RAW Tag Team Championships were also on the line during the night.

Amid several surprises, WWE delivered some great matches, none better than the one between John Cena and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House.

All together, WWE managed to deliver an outstanding show keeping in mind the resources they had and the situation they had to work in.

In this article, we will look at the seven things WWE got right on the second and final night of WrestleMania 36.

#7 The EST’s WrestleMania debut

Led by Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Austin Theory arrived at WrestleMania on the second night to take on The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The heels cut Angelo Dawkins off from his partner as Montez Ford waited to get tagged into the match. The strategy worked until Dawkins finally got the tag to Ford and he exploded into the match.

Theory tried to keep control of the bout and delivered a TKO to Dawkins, but Ford managed to connect a frog splash on the newcomer soon after. Dawkins managed to get the pin and retain the titles for his team.

Advertisement

After the match, the heels attacked the Champions with Vega leading the pack. This brought out Bianca Belair who made the save and laid Vega out. The EST of NXT came out for her husband Ford, even though many of us were waiting to see her attack the winner of the NXT Women’s Championship match.

Does this bring The EST to RAW in the coming weeks? It’d make perfect sense as many NXT Superstars are getting tied up in storylines on RAW and making a smooth transition to the brand. Belair could turn out to be a great asset for the women’s division and a future contender for the RAW Women’s Championship.

1 / 7 NEXT