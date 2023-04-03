WrestleMania 39 Night 2: 5 things WWE got right on the show

The second night of WrestleMania 39 had some of the biggest matches of the year set for Sunday night. Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the determined Cody Rhodes.

Bianca Belair and Asuka competed for the RAW Women’s Championship, while GUNTHER put his title on the line against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler bagged a big win in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match.

Omos faced off against Brock Lesnar in the biggest match of his career. Fans also saw Shane McMahon return to the WWE ring before getting injured and leaving in the middle of his segment.

The night was full of emotions and drama, and the superstars gave it their all in the ring.

Check out the five things WWE got right at WrestleMania 39 Night Two.

#5. Brock Lesnar ended Omos’ night with an F-5 to kick off WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2

Brock Lesnar and Omos kick-started Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39. After elaborate entrances, the two giants took to the ring for an epic clash.

Omos overpowered Lesnar early and sent him into the corner. He caught The Beast Incarnate in a bearhug and continued to choke the life out of him as the match ticked on. The Nigerian Giant charged at Lesnar in the corner, but The Beast Incarnate managed to sidestep the big tackle.

Omos went into the corner, and Lesnar got hold of him to hit three German Suplexes. He failed to get the F-5 at first but succeeded on his second attempt. Lesnar pinned the Nigerian star to pick up a rather quick win at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The match was better than it looked on paper, and Lesnar sold Omos’ attacks well. It was the only mistake Omos made that allowed the former WWE Champion to take control and finish things off. It was the right call to give Brock Lesnar the win on Sunday in less than five minutes.

#4. GUNTHER retained his Intercontinental Championship in a phenomenal contest

The Ring General proved himself once again at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre challenged GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania Night 2. McIntyre rocked the champion with a Claymore early and sent him outside the ring before locking up with Sheamus.

GUNTHER returned to the ring and threw Drew out before chopping the air out of The Celtic Warrior.

All three men used their sheer strength to overpower each other and hit some thunderous moves. They traded chops in the ring, and the chop-fest only ended with Sheamus and McIntyre locking GUNTHER on the ropes for a double-teamed the Beats of the Bodhran.

All three men got their big spots in the match and continued to chop each other whenever they got the chance. GUNTHER dodged a Claymore from McIntyre and took him down with a powerbomb for a near fall.

The Celtic Warrior hit the champion with some big moves but couldn’t put him away. The Scottish Psychopath missed another Claymore and got rocked by a Brogue Kick but still kicked out.

In the end, Drew hit a Claymore before The Ring General powerbombed Sheamus onto Drew and then hit another powerbomb on McIntyre to pick up the win at WWE WrestleMania.

This match was fantastic and lasted over fifteen minutes. All three men gave it their all in the ring and made it one of the best matches of WrestleMania 39.

The Ring General proved once again that he’s the toughest man in the locker room. The win will make him an even bigger threat to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the coming months.

#3. Bianca Belair took down Asuka in their first encounter

Asuka suffered a setback at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The RAW Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Asuka kicked off with the champion taking control early. Belair used her strength to overpower The Empress for some time before Asuka almost locked in the Asuka Lock.

The EST rolled out to the ring and powerbombed her to the floor before the challenger returned with a missile dropkick. Asuka sent the champ into the ring post and tried to keep control for some time.

Asuka blocked the KOD from the middle rope after taking a few big moves. She hit a codebreaker before blocking another KOD but missed the green mist. The Empress of Tomorrow locked in an armbar, but Belair lifted her up and finally hit the KOD for the win at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The match was good, and both women put on a memorable fight. It was the right call to keep the title on Bianca, as the rivalry between the two superstars hasn’t matured yet.

The loss will likely take Asuka to a deeper, darker place where she will be able to reinvent herself and return as a more vicious heel.

#2. Edge was too good for "The Demon" Finn Balor on Sunday

Finn Balor failed to defeat Edge at WWE WrestleMania 39.

After two memorable entrances, Brood Edge and "The Demon" Finn Balor squared off inside Hell in a Cell at WWE WrestleMania 39 on Sunday. Both men went for weapons early on, and Balor no-sold a chair shot before beating down The Rated-R Superstar with Kendo Sticks.

Edge used Balor’s weapon against him and locked him in the corner of the cage before hitting a big dropkick. They used weapons throughout the match and inflicted as much damage on each other as possible. Edge got a ladder out and tossed it at Balor, and The Demon was busted open in the process.

However, Finn Balor refused to bow down and continued the match. He got a Slingblade and Coup de Grace for a near fall. Edge set up the ladder in the ring and hit an impaler DDT from the top.

Balor went for a dive but went through a table set up by The Rated-R Superstar. Edge got a spear for another near fall before getting the Con-Chair-To for the win at WWE WrestleMania.

The match was as extreme as anyone could have imagined it to be. Both men shook off many moves to entertain fans, and Balor, in particular, did extremely well to continue despite being busted open.

Edge doesn’t have too many years left in him, and the win will allow him to have a few more big matches before he calls it a day.

#1. Interferences cost Cody Rhodes his dream at WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2

Roman Reigns asked fans to acknowledge him after he made his entrance for the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes looked set to take down The Tribal Chief and finish the story at this year's WrestleMania.

After a short staredown, Reigns took control of the contest. He dropped Cody on the apron and hit him with a slam on the entrance ramp before Rhodes turned the tides and dropped him on the entrance ramp too.

Solo Sikoa interfered multiple times before the referee caught him once and ejected him from ringside. Roman Reigns got hold of the weight belt Solo used on Cody and refused to give it away to the referee.

Cody hit Cross Rhodes off the distraction and got a near fall before dodging a Superman Punch and getting another near fall off a Pedigree. The American Nightmare dodged two Spears and locked in the Figure-Four leglock, but Reigns reversed it.

The two continued to hit each other with their best shots even though they started tiring out. Cody hit a kick that accidentally took out the ref. This spelled disaster for him.

The Usos came in and hit Superkicks to Rhodes before connecting with the 1D. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came out to make the save, but it was too late.

Cody recovered to hit the Bionic Elbow and two Cross Rhodes before Paul Heyman distracted the referee. Solo Sikoa returned to spike The American Nightmare with the Samoan Spike. Reigns followed up with the Spear to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Fans were stunned by the outcome of the match. Not many believed that Reigns would leave WrestleMania 39 with both titles. However, the interference did not work in Cody Rhodes’ favor, and he could not do enough to keep The Tribal Chief down. The outcome will likely lead to a rematch between the two WWE Superstars.

