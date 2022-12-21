WWE 2022 - Best & Worst - Triple H takes charge; Multiple stars suffer horrific injuries; Cryptic return of well-loved superstar

2022 is now winding down, building to the final WWE SmackDown of the year on December 30. As the year ends, there has been a lot to look back on, be it Triple H stepping up to take charge of the company or several almost career-ending injuries.

The year has seen some of the highest highs fans have seen in some time, but it has also seen some of the lowest lows.

Let's take a look back at some of the best and worst moments of the year in WWE in 2022.

#3 Best: Triple H takes charge of WWE's creative direction

When a chairman is accused of misconduct and for bribing his victims with upwards of millions of dollars, it can hardly be seen as a good year for the company.

But when Vince McMahon was accused of that and had to step down as the chairman and retire from his position in WWE, it was the best thing to happen to the company.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were quick to step up in his place as co-CEOs. It was a great move, but what was even better was Triple H's return. He had already returned backstage after his health scare from last year, but in Vince McMahon's place, he stepped up as the head of the WWE creative department.

In that role, Triple H has already fixed several issues that fans have complained about surrounding the company. While there are still some problems, it's nothing another year in WWE can't fix.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New England Patriots play the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below.

Up To $1,250 Back on Your First Bet + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® on Caesars.

#3 Worst: Multiple stars suffer horrifying injuries

While it was a good year for the quality of the matches, some horrible injuries sidelined superstars for different parts of 2022. Three injuries, in particular, have stood out.

Big E suffered a broken neck during the March 11 episode of SmackDown after a botched suplex from Ridge Holland. He has not ruled out wrestling after the injury, but for a while, it looked terrifying.

He didn't require surgery as there was no damage to his spine, but he suffered fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

Road Dogg even said that he was doing well in a recent update.

"Big E's doing well, talking about how blessed he is. I hadn't seen him in a while, hadn't heard from him. Just thinking about friends and family today and saw his number and thought I'm going to text Big E right now. He said he was blessed and doing great."

Currently, fans hope that Big E can return to WWE next year, but things are still very uncertain.

In a less severe but upsetting injury, months after making an enormous return to WWE, Cody Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle. He competed despite this before being written off TV. He, too, is expected to return by next year.

The third injury we are mentioning, though, is of great concern. Randy Orton has been out of action since May 20. Originally rumored to be set to face Roman Reigns, Orton had to be written off WWE TV due to back injuries.

He sought help from neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons and went through surgery. His injuries were apparently quite serious, and he is still battling them to get through recovery.

On their wedding anniversary, his wife shared a picture of him from Orton's hospital bed.

At the moment, his situation is not too clear, and it's unsure when he will return.

#2 Best: Sami Zayn joins The Bloodline

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn The good times never stop here in The Bloodline locker room. The good times never stop here in The Bloodline locker room. https://t.co/53FA4ZagTR

Sami Zayn had the best year of his career in WWE in 2022. The star was never known for being the top name in the company, but he changed it this year.

He started the year feuding with Johnny Knoxville, but his slow but sure inclusion in the Bloodline, to where he became an inexorable part of the team. Be it the reluctance of Jey Uso or the heat between the two to where he finally won the star over; it was a journey to watch this year and was the best storyline of 2022.

Without Sami Zayn's story with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, the year might not have been seen as half as interesting as it was for the company.

#2 Worst: Royal Rumble 2022

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Vince when Shane Mcmahon went backstage after the Royal Rumble. Vince when Shane Mcmahon went backstage after the Royal Rumble. https://t.co/iXht8fxoHV

The Royal Rumble is often one of the highlights of the year for wrestling fans. Until 2015, the company booked Royal Rumbles, apparently trying to spite fans. However, from 2016 onwards, the promotion has improved, pushing stars who could do something major with that win. Mostly, that's what has happened as well.

The 2022 Royal Rumble, on the other hand, is one of the biggest cases of the company taking a step backward and shooting itself in the foot. With Triple H away from backstage decision-making due to his health, a lot of the booking for the show fell to Shane McMahon.

Two major mistakes were made. There were no surprises at the show. Everyone could tell that Brock Lesnar would win, and after a point, it was inevitable. The other was McMahon's own involvement in the match. The star didn't need to be involved, but he was and even played a major role.

The fact that Shane was fired from WWE after this, and the rumors that he created a scene backstage during the show, further show why this show was so much of a disaster.

Oh, and to top it all off, poor Kofi Kingston missed out on his Rumble spot and was eliminated early. An event to forget, indeed.

#1 Best: Bray Wyatt returns to the company

Bray Wyatt being released from WWE was one of the worst moments of 2021.

Thus, it's fitting that his return to the company this year was one of the best of the year. When he turned up after weeks of teasing with QR codes, it had the fans ready.

On top of that, the cryptic nature of his return and how he has been slowly booked since then has only ramped up the anticipation. While fans will have to wait until next year to see him in actual in-ring action, he and his Uncle Howdy have created quite a bit of intrigue in the company.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes