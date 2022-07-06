5 Possible directions for Big E following his WWE return

Former WWE Champion Big E has been out of action since March after breaking his neck during an episode of SmackDown. The unfortunate injury took place in a tag team match, where he teamed up with Kofi Kingston to face Ridge Holland and Sheamus.

At one point during the bout, Ridge attempted an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on the 36-year-old. However, Big E landed awkwardly on his head in the process and has since been sidelined from active competition.

The good news is that he will not need to undergo surgery. During a recent fan interaction on Twitter, The New Day member issued an update on his recovery. The WWE Universe would love to see Big E back in action. On that note, here are five possible directions following his potential return to the squared circle.

#1. Settle the score with Ridge Holland

WrestlingInc.com @WrestlingIncCom #WWE

An UGLY landing for Big E at ringside. Looks like he landed on his head and he was not seen again on-screen after this. #SmackDown An UGLY landing for Big E at ringside. Looks like he landed on his head and he was not seen again on-screen after this. #SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/VizfehW7ug

Ridge Holland could be the first superstar Big E sets his eyes upon following his return. The Brawling Brutes star almost ended his rival's career with the aforementioned botched suplex, although it was unintentional.

Big E's last match was in a losing cause, and WWE could allow him to regain his past glory once he's back. A possible way to do this is to make him lock horns with Ridge Holland. E can ambush the 34-year-old upon his return and force the company to press the trigger on their rivalry.

A No Holds Barred match between the two superstars shall make things more exciting. Both stars have never fought under such stipulations before, and it would give them a chance to shine in the eyes of the WWE Universe. Big E, in particular, can shock the crowd with his newfound barbaric instincts.

#2. Feud with Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship

Big E has defeated Bobby Lashley before

Bobby Lashley recently "beat some respect" into Theory and won the United States Championship at the Money in the Bank premium live event. Both are now set for a high-stakes rematch at SummerSlam.

WWE could add Big E to the championship picture after his return, potentially joining the red brand following the Draft. The powerhouse has defeated Lashley for the WWE Championship in the past. Thus, the former adversaries can renew their feud with another coveted prize on the line.

Moreover, Theory appears to focus more on his Money in the Bank briefcase cash-in to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Big E could fit right into the United States Championship picture, especially with it being the only title he needs to win to become a Grand Slam Champion.

#3. Help The New Day dethrone The Usos

The New Day vs. The Usos at Hell in a Cell for SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos are currently dominating the tag team division as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. If any team is capable of dethroning them, it is The New Day. The veteran stable's teamwork and coordination are arguably unparalleled. It is one of the reasons why they were once champions for a record 483 days.

WWE could potentially make the best use of Big E's return from injury by making him square off against The Bloodline members. Similar to Hardy Boyz's return at WrestleMania 33, WWE could surprise the audience by pitting The New Day as surprise opponents against The Usos.

While fans would expect Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to be their challengers, E can make a shocking comeback and even win the tag team titles in the process. Woods blowing his iconic trombone after The New Day's 12th tag team title would be a sight to remember.

#4. End the unfinished business with The Beast Incarnate

Brock Lesnar defeats Big E at Day 1

Big E lost his WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in a Fatal-Five Way match at the Day 1 premium live event. It was his first promising reign, which should have kept him at the top of the main roster for a considerable period of time. However, the company seemingly lost interest in his push, and it ended in a rather disappointing fashion.

In an interview with Josh Martinez, Big E wished he had a longer reign with the coveted championship. The title loss made him revert to the mid-card, similar to his stablemate Kofi Kingston. Interestingly, both had their championship runs ended by The Beast Incarnate.

Brock Lesnar stole Big E's limelight by capturing his title earlier this year. It is all the more reason why he should regain it. Kofi Kingston and even Xavier Woods can aid him in this mission to scale the mountain top once again. He looked solid against The Beast Incarnate at Day 1, making him a credible future opponent for the former world champion.

#5. Rekindle his feud with The Tribal Chief

It is fair to give Big E a chance to redeem himself in the eyes of the fans. He is still worthy of a title shot, proven through his athleticism and charisma. WWE could potentially pit him against Roman Reigns if the latter becomes devoid of challengers moving forward.

The Head of the Table has defeated The New Day member in the past, at Survivor Series 2021, but the latter held his own against The Bloodline leader during their main event bout.

Big E also praised Roman Reigns' ability and athleticism in an interview with Sports Illustrated. However, It is time when he impressed The Tribal Chief himself by defeating him for the title. It would be interesting to see if the high-profile match actually happens in the future.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far