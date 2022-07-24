5 Huge Brock Lesnar WWE moments that you probably didn't see coming

Brock Lesnar has been a force to be reckoned with ever since his WWE return in 2012. He has been victorious in several high-profile matches, including against legends such as Triple H, The Undertaker, and Goldberg.

The ten-time world champion has made a name for himself by bulldozing his opponents to get to the top of the business. While he was on this mission, he achieved the impossible by dominating his rivals, taking top superstars on a trip to Suplex City, and ending legendary records.

The Beast Incarnate has lived up to his nickname and given the fans some of the most unexpected moments in WWE history. On this list, we will look at five Brock Lesnar moments you probably didn't see coming.

#5. Annihilating two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

Brock Lesnar locking horns with The Hulkster

Hulk Hogan is arguably the greatest pop culture icon in wrestling history. During his active career, fans loved him for his uplifting antics, and he became a sensation in no time. Over the years, Hogan earned the respect of his opponents even in defeat. However, the WWE Universe wasn't ready for the decimation of their idol by The Next Big Thing in the latter's rookie year.

On the August 8 episode of SmackDown in 2002, Brock Lesnar, fresh to the brand, was pitted against the veteran 'Hollywood' Hogan. The moments that followed were beyond imaginable by the fans. Lesnar dominated his opponent throughout the bout, totally knocking out Hulk Hogan with a submission move.

The Next Big Thing then made a statement by bashing Hogan bloody, leaving the mangled body of the fan-favorite inside the ring. Following the contest, Lesnar gained huge momentum going into his world title match against The Rock at SummerSlam. He eventually defeated The Brahma Bull to become the youngest wrestler to win the WWE Championship at the age of 25.

Interestingly, Brock Lesnar and Hulk Hogan did have a face-off 12 years after their fight. The Beast Incarnate interrupted Hogan's 61st birthday celebrations on the August 11 episode of RAW. If that wasn't enough, he further ruined Hogan's moment, uttering the words "Party's over, grandpa!"

#4. Brock Lesnar becomes Mr. Money in the Bank

The Beast in the Bank!

A superstar of Brock Lesnar's stature, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase is the last thing fans expect. Considering his main event status, he doesn't need a contract to propel himself into the title picture. However, back in 2019, The Beast did the unthinkable by inserting himself into the high-stakes ladder match.

In a shocking turn of events, Lesnar replaced the injured Sami Zayn in the Men's MITB bout. He took out Mustafa Ali at the climax and retrieved the briefcase. The latter was initially set to win the match. However, a sudden change of plans seemingly caused the former Retribution leader to take a backseat.

Brock Lesnar becoming Mr. Money in the Bank was a surreal moment that received mixed reactions from fans. Nevertheless, The Beast Incarnate laughed it off in all glory while perched on top of the ladder.

#3. The Royal Rumble Record moment

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Brock Lesnar now holds the record of winning a Royal Rumble match in the shortest time. Brock Lesnar now holds the record of winning a Royal Rumble match in the shortest time. https://t.co/NLxJoysfdK

The 2022 Men's Royal Rumble featured several exciting surprise entries. Shane McMahon returned to WWE following his loss against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny had an impressive showing in the high-profile contest.

The most surprising moment came when Brock Lesnar entered as the 30th participant to win the battle royal. He also set a record for the shortest time spent in the Royal Rumble before winning it.

Fans almost knew The Beast Incarnate was set to win the Royal Rumble when they heard his entrance theme. He had earlier lost his WWE Championship match against Bobby Lashley due to interference from Roman Reigns.

WWE developed another layer in the Reigns-Lesnar feud by booking the ten-time world champion to face off against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. It was rumored that Riddle was the original choice to be the winner. However, plans changed throughout the week, and the company ultimately decided on Lesnar's win.

#2. Dominating John Cena at SummerSlam 2014

John Cena was the franchise star of WWE for nearly a decade before his recent transition to Hollywood. By the time SummerSlam 2014 was announced, The Cenation Leader was the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar was riding a wave of momentum after ending The Undertaker's legendary streak at WrestleMania 30.

The two locked horns in a bout billed as "the biggest fight of the summer." Fans expected an epic nail-biting fight with both top superstars, leaving it all in the ring.

What followed was one of the most one-sided displays of domination in WWE history. The Beast Incarnate tossed Cena like a rag doll, delivering 16 German Suplexes. Lesnar mercifully ended The Cenation Leader's suffering by executing a thunderous F-5 to become the new world champion,

Fans couldn't have comprehended such a result. The moment was in stark contrast to their previous bout at Extreme Rules, where Cena managed to pulverize The Beast Incarnate. SummerSlam 2014 was Brock Lesnar's way of returning the favor with absolute domination.

#1. Eat, Sleep, Break the Streak

"You did it, you did it!" - Paul Heyman

The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak was thought to be unbreakable for decades. The Deadman pummeled every superstar who stood up to him at The Show of Shows. Some were even booked to defeat him, yet circumstances made it change.

This wasn't the case at WrestleMania 30. Bitter history and numerous bad-blooded brawls made Brock Lesnar versus The Undertaker one of the most anticipated matches in wrestling history. Fans believed only The Phenom could stop The Beast Incarnate, who was on a hot run after defeating Triple H, CM Punk, and Big Show.

In the climax of their match, the wrestling world let out a collective gasp as the referee said, "three." Fans were left stunned in disbelief as Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker fair and square, breaking the streak with an F-5 that was heard worldwide.

No one was ready for such a heartbreaking moment. The shell-shocked expressions of the audience and the pin-drop silence that followed speaks about the gravity of the situation.

The historic win signified Brock Lesnar as a living, breathing, and unstoppable force of destruction which was not to be messed around with.

