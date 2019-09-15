WWE Clash of Champions 2019: Predicting the match order of the pay-per-view

Divesh Merani

Another stacked card.

WWE Clash of Champions is this Sunday and with every main roster Championship on the line, this promises to be another fun WWE pay-per-view. There have been lots of really good shows this year alone, proving just how amazing the talent roster is currently.

In recent months, WWE has found the formula on how to book a successful pay-per-view. With eleven matches scheduled for the show, they must get the match order right to bring out the best out of every clash.

There are multiple matches that could steal the show, but whether they do or not depends on where WWE decides to place each match on the card.

With another promising pay-per-view on the horizon, here is how WWE should lay out the Clash Of Champions card, from Kickoff Show to the main event.

Kickoff Show: Drew Gulak vs Humberto Carrillo vs Lince Dorado (Cruiserweight Championship)

Gulak vs Carrillo vs Dorado

As has been the case many times in the past, the Cruiserweight Championship will likely be contested for on the Kickoff show. This is one of the matches that WWE could afford to move from the main show. However, such matches usually are a hit in the position they are put in and we should not expect anything different at Clash Of Champions. Drew Gulak will defend his 205 Live title against the promising Humberto Carrillo, as well as Lince Dorado.

The latter had been a part of the RAW tag team division as part of the Lucha House Party, but will be able to showcase his incredible skills in front of a pay-per-view audience. This will also be a chance for Carrillo to make his name, after a huge victory in a 10-man elimination tag team match on 205 Live, a few weeks ago. As always, the cruiserweights will steal the show before the show and this could be one last hurrah, if 205 Live does end in the near future.

