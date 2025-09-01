WWE Clash in Paris 2025 - Best and Worst - Roman Reigns is Gone; AJ Lee Returning?

Clash in Paris was a tale of two halves. The first portion of the show left a lot to be desired, even if it did feature a hot angle. Things picked up in the second half, with a string of great matches and huge moments.We will get to the show-long thread, but first, a bonus 'Best' goes out to the Clash in Paris stage. The Eiffel Tower looked magnificent, making the show feel even grander than it was.So, with that in mind, here are the biggest positives and negatives from WWE's latest international premium live event.#3. That's More Like ItThis was John Cena at his best. The WWE legend defeated Logan Paul in a hard-fought contest, in just the style he is best at. Cena busted out some big moves, including a Styles Clash; Il est vraiment phenomenal. A fitting tribute to one of his greatest ever rivals.The 17-time world champion worked hard to make Paul look great, as they both complemented each other perfectly. Despite some tension, it was John Cena who came out on top. Hopefully, this is the kind of match he will have in his final WWE months, once the Brock Lesnar feud is out of the way.#2. Worst: Not Nikki's NightImage via WWE.comNikki Bella is rightfully considered a WWE legend. She is well-respected among her peers and has done a great job adapting to the changes in the women's division over the years. However, Clash in Paris was an off night for Nikki.She challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, with the two unable to gel as opponents. Their in-ring chemistry was off, which is rare for matches involving The Man. Nikki Bella's worst moment came during a miscommunication on a Disaster Kick.Hopefully, the WWE Hall of Famer gets the opportunity to redeem herself after Clash in Paris.#2. An Absolute War at Clash in ParisImage via WWE.comGoing from the worst match of the night to the best, Sheamus and Rusev had an incredible bar fight at Clash in Paris. The shillelagh was the weapon of choice, while whiskey barrels and bar cupboards were destroyed. What a showcase this was for the two former League of Nations members.Rusev truly earned his win, as he and Sheamus battered the hell out of each other. The Bulgarian Brute made his Irish rival tap out with a shillelagh-assisted Accolade. It will be interesting to see what's next for Rusev.#1. Best/Worst: Plan 'B' for BeckyThe main story thread that consumed Clash in Paris started with the opener and went on until the ending. Roman Reigns was the victim of a full-blown assault after his win over Bronson Reed, ensuring that he is gone for a couple of months. The OTC took multiple spears from Bron Breakker and multiple Tsunamis from The Auszilla, but not before he choked Paul Heyman out.This caused Adam Pearce to kick Reed and Breakker out of the arena, while The Oracle was hospitalized. This forced Seth Rollins to think about Plan B, with seemingly nobody watching his back. However, there was someone. His own wife, Becky Lynch, made the decisive contribution in the main event of Clash in Paris.Clash in Paris (Image via WWE.com)The Man low-blowed CM Punk as he was about to win, allowing her husband to hit the Stomp for the victory. He overcame Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso here, as The Vision seemingly gained a new member. While it seems exciting on the surface, this does mean Rollins and Punk's never-ending feud will continue.Well, at least AJ Lee might be returning! That would make it worthwhile. We've already seen a few big signs that point towards it.