WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is the next roadblock leading up to WrestleMania 39. Top superstars from both RAW and SmackDown will feature in the two signature chamber matches scheduled for the event.

While some old rivalries will be reforged, newer rivalries will gain impetus when each superstar battles for themselves inside the dreaded steel structure. Catalyzing feuds can be some interesting character changes. Some fans are already anticipating one such turn.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will emanate from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. In this list, we will look at two superstars who could turn heel and three who could turn babyface at the premium live event on February 18.

#5. Face: Carmella is barely getting heel reactions from the audience

After sustaining an injury last October, Carmella returned on RAW and immediately got involved in the title proceedings. She defeated Mia 'Michin' Yim, Candice LeRae, and Piper Niven to book her ticket to Montreal.

Despite being a heel, Carmella's return got a loud pop from the audience. It was complemented by the huge ovation she got after winning the Fatal-Four Way Qualifying Match for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

'Mella could either transition to the good side overtime or pick up a feud with a heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, preferably Nikki Cross. The Princess of Staten Island has experience in being a babyface, which worked out well when she was paired with R-Truth in 2018. She even enjoyed the role.

#4. Heel: Sami Zayn reverting to the Honorary Uce position would be befitting of the Master Strategist

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Turn those clapping hands into angry balled fists. Turn those clapping hands into angry balled fists. https://t.co/fbDfzA3nJE

Will Sami Zayn acknowledge The Tribal Chief at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023? Chances are likely, given that Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is being heavily advertised despite the title match prior to WrestleMania Hollywood.

Reigns may take the dub at the upcoming event, but Zayn's schemes will be unhindered. Earning the nickname of the Master Strategist, the Honorary Uce could potentially get into Reigns' good graces once again and plot the champion's downfall. It would be a heel turn for the greater good.

Roman may have doubts about his allegiance, but he has other problems to worry about. The threat of Cody Rhodes achieving his "undesirable to undeniable" story is looming over Reigns' overburdened mind. The Head of the Table's ego will also be satisfied after he is done squeaking an apology out of Sami.

#3. Face: Bronson Reed may revert to his classic NXT persona at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The Colossal

An exceptional talent coming from the stock of Japan's NOAH, Bronson Reed emerged on the NXT roster as a babyface in 2019. He had brief feuds with LA Knight and Karrion Kross, putting on performances that propelled him to the bigger stages.

The first Australian wrestler to hold the NXT North American Championship achieved the feat due to solid backing from the crowd as well as the company. Now debuting on the main roster as a heel, Reed hasn't really connected with the crowd with his gimmick.

Will @AXEtheMercenary It’s so weird seeing Bronson Reed as a heel. I’m used to seeing him a play a babyface like he did in NXT. #WWERAW It’s so weird seeing Bronson Reed as a heel. I’m used to seeing him a play a babyface like he did in NXT. #WWERAW

A face turn could probably get his career going. Winning the Men's Chamber Match, followed by an acknowledging handshake with Seth Rollins, would be one way to mark the turn. The potential United States Champion would then enter a feud with Austin Theory naturally after WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

#2. Heel: Asuka has a long overdue character change

Jay @CreatureLives I love that we still don't know if Asuka is a face or heel after 3 appearances. Makes sense. She's going to win the Chamber which is a multiwoman match and they want the fans behind her. But once it's one on one against Bianca people will start seeing how evil she can REALLY be. I love that we still don't know if Asuka is a face or heel after 3 appearances. Makes sense. She's going to win the Chamber which is a multiwoman match and they want the fans behind her. But once it's one on one against Bianca people will start seeing how evil she can REALLY be. https://t.co/oZR2y6BgAt

After months of teasing, Asuka stole the spotlight at the Royal Rumble with her new crazed look. The unnamed gimmick seems to be a hybrid of her Killer Clown 'Princess Kana' character from the NJPW days and the Empress character.

Kana was one of the last three remaining superstars in the multi-woman bout. Moreover, during the six-woman tag team action on RAW, she was portrayed as a one-woman destructive machine in the ring, beating even her teammates. Triple H clearly has big plans for her new persona.

Asuka is a huge favorite to win the Women's Elimination Chamber. She will organically turn heel while going into a program against the reigning RAW Women's Champion, although it will be a task for her to gain heel heat A potential way to achieve this is by scripting brutal onslaughts on other great babyfaces such as Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

#1. Face: Jey Uso could affiliate with Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The Right Hand Man has been anti-Bloodline since the mortifying events of the Royal Rumble. His social media antics indicate his new beliefs. Jey's slow-faced turn was also captured on camera when he 'acknowledged' Sami Zayn with a fistbump on SmackDown.

Will Jey Uso's betrayal of Roman Reigns cause a sudden change to the WrestleMania 39 proceedings? It would be a huge boost to his credibility as a babyface. Even if he fails in the mission, the potential advent of Main Event Jey will raise red flags for The Tribal Chief.

Last week, Jey and Jimmy were told to abstain from participating in WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The duo could express their frustrations about Roman Reigns at the upcoming event. Jimmy has always been a favorite of the crowd, and his transition to the good side alongside Jey will be streamlined.

