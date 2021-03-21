5 Big questions heading into Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton at Fastlane 

Out of all the scheduled matches at the 2021 Fastlane pay-per-view, Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton's intergender match has the most intrigue behind it. There are various finishes to this particular bout. But whenever it comes to Orton, Bliss, and The Fiend's saga, WWE has swerved their fanbase on more than one occasion.

Orton immolated The Fiend at WWE TLC 2020 during their Firefly Inferno match. Since then, Bliss has carried forward this saga with The Viper on WWE RAW. Bliss has tormented Orton every week, and their mind games will be showcased during this Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view.

Let's take a look at five big questions heading into Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton's intergender clash at WWE Fastlane 2021.

#5 Could a few cinematic elements be incorporated into Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton at WWE Fastlane?

Sticky souls and sticky lives, lofty goals compel your lies. Now it’s time for my favorite game, a game

Of truth through inflicting pain 😈 pic.twitter.com/ksN0qscX3o — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 16, 2021

WWE has significantly evolved over the past few decades. In today's world, it's a very tricky proposition to feature man-on-woman violence in a PG environment, even in a fictional context.

Perhaps to reduce the physical aspects of Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton's bout at Fastlane, could WWE add a few cinematic elements to their "match"?

This might be a likely outcome given that the entire storyline has frequently blurred the lines between cinema and professional wrestling. After all that Bliss has done to Orton through her "magical tricks," a normal match at Fastlane would be a step down from the bizarre aspects of their storyline.

I wonder if Alexa Bliss vs Randy Orton Match at Fastlane would be a cinematic match? — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

If WWE decides to make this a cinematic match, the creative possibilities will be endless. Could Bliss vs. Orton be the intergender equivalent of Bray Wyatt and John Cena's groundbreaking Firefly Fun House match?

The Viper has a controversial past in both reel and real life. Perhaps Orton's infamous history could be explored in a cinematic clash. As always, a heavy dose of Easter eggs and subtle references will surely keep the conversation engaging for a considerable amount of time.

Would you like to see Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton face each other in a cinematic setting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

1 / 5 NEXT