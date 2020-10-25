WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: 5 things RETRIBUTION can do 

RETRIBUTION has had a bumpy start in WWE despite including highly-talented Superstars. From not being taken seriously by the WWE Universe to decisively losing their second-ever match as a group, there's a lot of work to be done if WWE intends on booking RETRIBUTION as an unstoppable faction and it should start with tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

With Mustafa Ali revealing himself as the hacker from SmackDown and the leader of the rogue group in question, RETRIBUTION has the potential to become a big deal.

But as it's said, it's never too late to turn things around. Tonight at WWE Hell in a Cell, RETRIBUTION has a chance to make a solid statement. There are plenty of things that members of RETRIBUTION can do tonight to get back on track and continue their mission of destroying the sports entertainment giant.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 ways in which RETRIBUTION can make an impact at WWE Hell in a Cell.

#5 Add New Members

Mustafa Ali and Chad Gable can reunite at Hell in a Cell tonight

There's strength in numbers and when it comes to a faction like RETRIBUTION, there are several underutilized Superstars on the current WWE roster who could benefit by joining forces with the aforementioned stable. Here are a few names who have valid reasons to join RETRIBUTION as early as tonight:

#1 Chad Gable: One of the most gifted WWE Superstars currently who hasn't found much success in the singles division is Chad Gable. After expressing frustration over not getting drafted to either RAW or SmackDown and dropping the Shorty G gimmick, Gable may be looking for a fresh start and who better to help him with that than Mustafa Ali, the man who teamed up with Gable for several weeks in 2019.

#2 Mickie James: If there's one WWE Superstar whose inclusion in RETRIBUTION is easily justifiable, it's Mickie James. The WWE Universe have been voicing their opinions for years regarding James' booking. Even though she suffered a minor injury a few weeks ago, she is expected to return anytime now. Revealing herself to be a member of RETRIBUTION at Hell in a Cell could do wonders for her as well as the group.

#3 Austin Theory: It looked like Austin Theory was set for big things early in his WWE career when he was promoted to the main roster earlier this year. However, he disappeared from the scene by summer and returned to NXT. After losing a number of matches over the last month, Theory recently "quit" NXT. Could he make his main roster return at Hell in a Cell tonight as a part of RETRIBUTION?