Welcome to this week (or last week's) edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We're a bit late this week due to the WWE schedule but we're here to present another edition before returning on Sunday. Without wasting much time, let's jump right into it.

#5. Hope is true: WWE's plans for the Survivor Series main event

Survivor Series.

Three of the four Big Four WWE pay-per-views are now done in 2020, with the final one set to happen in November. Survivor Series is the next major pay-per-view and the only one in between is Hell in a Cell - which should be a fun pay-per-view in its own right.

According to PWInsider, RETRIBUTION could be in WWE's plans for a Survivor Series main event slot. This would see a team representing WWE go up against RETRIBUTION:

PWInsider reports that the word making the rounds during the weekend backstage in the WWE was that the company is targeting a big Survivor Series main event for the RETRIBUTION.

We hope this is true because it would be a solid way to pay off the storyline. Either that, or if WWE chooses not to go in the Nexus direction, then it would enhance RETRIBUTION's impact in WWE. The storyline certainly hasn't gotten the best reception as compared to previous invasion stories, but there has been a lot of buzz around it when looking at the numbers on social media and YouTube.

It would, of course, take a bit of a build and a bigger push and approach when presenting RETRIBUTION on WWE television. We're only getting started with it, so it'll be interesting to see how RETRIBUTION fares and whether WWE will give them a chance to sink or swim.

If done right, RETRIBUTION can make a big impact.