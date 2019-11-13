WWE Live Event Results - Glasgow, Scotland (November 11, 2019): A caged Fiend, surprising teams & Nikki Cross comes home

WWE Glasgow was certainly eventful!

This Monday night, WWE Live rolled through Glasgow - and left no expenses spared as the Superstars of RAW and SmackDown made sure they put on a show worthy of replacing the previously scheduled WWE RAW event that would be moved to a pre-recorded episode taped following WWE SmackDown this past Friday in Manchester.

Ahead of the event, I had the pleasure of chatting with two-time Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley, thanks to WWE. We spoke all about his dream celebrity opponent, who he'd face from NXT, what it's like working with Braun Strowman, his friendship with Lio Rush, and which WWE Superstars could transition into MMA.

Well, the actual event would play host to the only Steel Cage Match of the WWE Live UK tour, and the Universal Championship, WWE United States Championship, WWE RAW Women's Championship, and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships would all be up for grabs - with hometown here Nikki Cross getting a shot at the latter with a surprise partner!

WWE RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks

The opening contest of the night saw WWE RAW Women's Champion "The Man" Becky Lynch defending her title against "The Boss" Sasha Banks.

The pair put on an incredible opener with some decent time, and several teased finishes and worked an incredibly fun match - one which would see Sasha Banks do the DX crotch chop, hold up Becky Lynch's title, and also go for a kick, only for Lynch to catch her by the ankle and walk round in circles for three rotations.

Eventually, The Man would emerge victorious at the second attempt of the Dis-Arm-Her after surviving the Bank Statement.

Winner: Becky Lynch

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs Braun Strowman

The night's second match saw Braun Strowman compete against AJ Styles for the United States Championship, with the crowd going wild for both men.

The match would be entertaining, but pretty short-lived after Gallows & Anderson made their presence felt to ensure Styles retained the Championship.

However, the numbers advantage wouldn't last long, as Braun had some buddies on hand to help...

Winner: Braun by DQ, Styles retains

