8 WWE Superstars released this year who will go on to be stars elsewhere

Over the last few years, WWE has done an annual “Spring Cleaning” where they release a group of talent that they have not been using, or don't wish to use going forward.

Last year due to COVID WWE released a larger group of talent due to the uncertainties of the Pandemic. Most of the talent released last year went to work for other companies and are now thriving.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) and Heath Miller (FKA Heath Slater) went on to work for Impact Wrestling. The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows also signed with Impact Wrestling but have been appearing regularly on AEW Dynamite.

EC3 went on to work for Impact and multiple other promotions as a top star. Miro (FKA Rusev) is the current TNT Champion in AEW. This is just to name a few.

In other years, stars like Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal were released from their WWE contracts but became stars elsewhere. Their popularity and hard work brought them back to WWE where they became World Champions.

Things like this have been happening for years and the wrestling world has been a revolving door for superstars who remain popular. However, WWE has released a number of top talent this year, including former champions like Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black and Braun Strowman.

These stars will have to wait for a full 90 days from their release to work somewhere else due to contract obligations but here are a few of the released stars who will absolutely go on to become stars.

#8. Ruby Riott

Ruby Riott On Raw

Ruby Riott signed with WWE back in 2016 and quickly became a fan favorite on NXT. After her time on NXT, Riott was brought up to the main roster as the leader of The Riott Squad. Alongside Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, The Riott Squad was an unstoppable force on both Raw and Smackdown.

Once the group was split up, all three members seemed to sit in a bit of limbo. Riott was out with an injury for quite a while. Morgan really had nothing solid until Riott eventually came back. As for Logan, she was released from the company.

Before she was in WWE, Riott went under the name Heidi Lovelace and fans are already calling for her to go back to using that name. At only 30 years old, she still has a long career ahead of her and any promotion should want her.

AEW is looking to build up its Women’s Division as it has been highly criticized by fans. Britt Baker is currently the AEW Women’s Champion. If she stays the champion for the next 90 days, Riott would make for great competition for her.

Impact Wrestling has a stacked Women’s Division but if Riott were to go there, she would be another big draw to add to the list. Riott’s fast-paced in-ring style and her rebel appearance would fit in perfectly into the mix.

She could also choose to work on the independent circuit for a while, much like EC3 has been doing post-release. Her popularity and name alone could be a reason independent promoters would want to give her top booking.

For @RubyRiottWWE the best is yet to come.



I firmly believe that. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 2, 2021

No matter where she ends up, this will not be the last that we see of Riott. Any company will be lucky to have her and there is no doubt that she can be a top star wherever she ends up.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood