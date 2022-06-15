WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Full match-card predictions

One of the most exciting shows of the year, WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is set to take place on July 2, 2022, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The highlight of this premium live event is definitely the two ladder matches, one for the men and the other for the women. The winners will get a guaranteed world title shot at the time and place of their choosing. Considered by many to be one of the "Big 5" shows of WWE's calendar year, MITB could see many careers being made or revitalized.

Let's take a look at the full match-card predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2022. Be sure to comment down below and let us know your thoughts and predictions on the same. Who do you think will walk out with the briefcases?

#7. Bianca Belair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship

One of the few matches already announced for the show, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be defending her title against Rhea Ripley. Belair has had a strong title run so far since winning it from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

As for Rhea Ripley, she's been in a different league since joining hands with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. While WWE might be tempted to put the title on her, Money in the Bank might be too soon for Belair to lose her championship.

Prediction: Bianca Belair retains

#6. Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship

Not many upcoming stars can say they've had a push on the main roster like Theory has over the last year. After constantly sharing screen space with Vince McMahon himself, Theory became the United States Champion on an episode of RAW in April.

On the RAW after WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, Bobby Lashley stepped up and confronted Theory. The two have started a feud which will likely result in a title match at WWE Money in the Bank 2022.

Considering the push that he's been receiving and the rumored SummerSlam match against John Cena, Theory would be the favorite to retain his title here.

Prediction: Theory retains

#5. Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Another match already made official for WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defending her title against the veteran Natalya.

Rousey won the title in a dominating manner at WrestleMania Backlash last month by forcing Charlotte Flair to say "I Quit". With The Queen out of action for a while due to her wedding, Natalya has stepped up to challenge Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet definitely heads into this match as a favorite to retain her title before going on to a major feud for SummerSlam.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey retains

#4. Finn Balor vs. Edge

The RAW after WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 saw Finn Balor being announced by Edge as the newest member of The Judgment Day. However, things took an unexpected turn as the faction turned on Edge and Balor took over the leadership.

Reports have suggested that the Rated-R Superstar will once again become a babyface. If he does return in the next couple of weeks, we might see him go one-on-one against Finn Balor at WWE Money in the Bank 2022.

Fans can expect some outside interference from The Judgment Day to help Balor win and this feud to extend until SummerSlam.

Prediction: Finn Balor wins

#3. The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits for the Unified Tag Team Championships

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not advertised to compete at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. However, it's unlikely that the entire Bloodline will miss the show. We might see The Usos defend their unified tag team titles at the show against The Street Profits.

The Usos unified the RAW and SmackDown tag titles after defeating RK-Bro on an episode of SmackDown last month. It will be interesting to see how long they can hold onto both sets.

As entertaining as The Street Profits are, The Usos would be the favorites to walk out of this match still the champions.

Prediction: The Usos retain

#2. Women's Money in the Bank ladder match - Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi

Coming to one of the two main matches of the show, WWE is set to have an 8-woman Money in the Bank ladder match. So far, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan have officially qualified for the match by winning their respective qualifying matches.

A qualifying match has been scheduled between Becky Lynch and Asuka. However, considering the star power, we might see both of them getting added to this match in some way. As for the other three contenders, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Shotzi could be interesting options.

Last year, Nikki A.S.H. shocked many by becoming Ms. Money in the Bank 2022. She then cashed in the next night on RAW to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

It will be interesting to see who gets the opportunity to challenge for a women's world title at any place and time of their choosing. As tough as it is, our pick would be Shayna Baszler. Maybe this could finally lead to the much-anticipated match between Baszler and current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Prediction: Shayna Baszler becomes Ms. Money in the Bank 2022

#1. Men's Money in the Bank ladder match - Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Kevin Owens vs. Damian Priest vs. Gunther vs. Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

Finally, the potential main event of the night: the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Set to have eight participants in total, only Seth Rollins has been officially announced to compete in the match so far, leaving seven empty slots.

We predict the remaining competitors in the match to be Riddle, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Gunther, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre. With such a star-studded line-up, multiple options could emerge for the potential winner and storyline to follow, since the winner will most likely be cashing in on Roman Reigns.

Our pick for the winner of the match is Sami Zayn. The former Intercontinental Champion has been desperately trying to join The Bloodline but hasn't been able to win the trust of the faction. There have been hints of a face turn, and that could happen with Sami Zayn winning the Money in the Bank ladder match.

While he has played the role of a heel perfectly over the last few years, fans still dearly remember his babyface run as NXT Champion. Sami Zayn is a gem of a talent who can be an amazing babyface on the main roster if booked properly in a thrilling feud with Roman Reigns.

Prediction: Sami Zayn becomes Mr. Money in the Bank 2022

