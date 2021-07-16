WWE Money in the Bank - Predicting how all 8 men will cash in if they win the Ladder Match

The field is set for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Eight stars will have the opportunity to climb the ladder of success and virtually guarantee a future world title victory, but how will each of them do it?

The chances of winning for each participant will naturally vary. And while an unpredictable affair, a few names are likelier to win the match than others. This may come down to how compelling each one of them is with the Money in the Bank briefcase when it comes to the different ways they can cash it in.

Likelihood of victory notwithstanding, let's take a look at each superstar in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and predict how they will cash in the briefcase if they win on Sunday.

#8 Seth Rollins: Money in the Bank cash-in during a Roman Reigns Universal Title match

The only former Money in the Bank winner in this match, Seth Rollins will always have a chance of coming away with the briefcase. A win on Sunday would further elevate his stock heading into his likely match against Edge at SummerSlam.

Rollins' eventual cash-in could very well be a repeat of his first, where he inserted himself in a Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar WWE Championship match and escaped with the belt. It would be a fantastic callback and be the perfect start to a feud between the former Shield brothers.

It may not happen because the next Universal Champion should be a popular babyface, but it is an interesting prospect. Reigns does not even need to get pinned to lose the title in this scenario, while Seth Rollins gets a major boost.

#7 Riddle: When Bobby Lashley is vulnerable after a WWE Title match

Speaking of Seth Rollins, he will be accompanied in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match by Riddle. The two have had their differences, but are now evidently open to working together. Anyway, The King of Bros is an outside choice to win the briefcase.

Riddle could cash it in after ending his storyline with Randy Orton, with Bobby Lashley being a possible target. The All Mighty WWE Champion was a massive thorn in his side earlier this year, tormenting him at will.

While the former UFC fighter got the last laugh by winning the United States Championship from Lashley, he may go one better and take the world title from him with the help of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

