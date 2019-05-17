WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Possible winners of the Women's Ladder match

Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match

One of the most anticipated PPVs of the year, Money In The Bank, is almost on the horizon. Initially a WrestleMania tradition, the Money In The Bank match was given its own PPV in 2010. The free-for-all at WrestleMania 26 was the last time the match took place at a WrestleMania. The first PPV featured two MITB matches, with The Miz winning the red brand's match and Kane securing the blue briefcase.

The PPV has since become an annual staple in WWE during the post-WrestleMania season. The 2017 edition of Money In The Bank featured the first-ever Women's MITB match, which Carmella won, and eventually cashed it in on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Title. Last year, Alexa Bliss won the briefcase and cashed it in later on in the night to win the Raw Women's Title.

The upcoming edition of the show features two Money In The Bank matches, one of which is the Women's ladder match that will be contested among 8 women, 4 from each brand. Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Nikki Cross, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Carmella, and Ember Moon are going to go at it to win a future shot at the Women's Title of their respective brands.

Let's take a look at five possible winners in the Women's Ladder match.

#5 Ember Moon

Ember Moon

When she made her way to the main roster on the Raw after WrestleMania 34, it seemed like Ember Moon was destined for greatness on the red brand. She was one of the final two participants in the battle royal at the first-ever Women's PPV, Evolution. Nia Jax eliminated Moon to secure a future shot at the Women's Title. At this year's Royal Rumble, Ember Moon lasted 52 minutes and eliminated 6 women in the process, before being eliminated herself by Alexa Bliss.

When she was drafted to SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shakeup, fans hoped that this would be the beginning of a revival of her waning career. A possible win at the upcoming PPV is exactly what Moon needs if she wants to cement her place in the women's main event scene.

