WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Potential finishes for Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens

Kofi vs Owens

KofiMania, quite possibly the biggest fan movement since Daniel Bryan's Yes Movement in 2014, aided Kofi Kingston in bagging the WWE Title on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. After overcoming a string of obstacles thrown towards him by Vince McMahon, Kofi managed to not only secure a WWE Title match at 'Mania, but also defeated The Planet's Champion Daniel Bryan in the middle of the ring.

This was Kofi Kingston's first WWE Title win and there couldn't have been a better place than WrestleMania for it to happen. The celebrations immediately kicked off post WrestleMania. Things were looking good for The New Day, as Kevin Owens requested Kofi to make him an honorary member of the faction, in place of the injured Big E. Kofi and Woods agreed, even though Big E sent them a cryptic message, warning them of what this could result in.

E's fear came to fruition a week later, as Owens attacked the duo and turned heel in the process. Kingston and Owens are set to face off against each other at Money In The Bank tonight. Let's take a look at 5 possible endings to the WWE Title match.

#5 A no contest / DQ

What if Kingston snaps?

With the card being chock full of exciting bouts, don't be surprised if WWE sacrifices this match to balance things up. The rivalry has just kicked off and one would expect it to continue after the PPV. What better way for that to happen than by leaving us in the middle?

There could be a possibility of Kofi letting out his rage that has stemmed from Owens' betrayal. Kofi might use a foreign object on Owens in the heat of the moment, like what Eddie Guerrero did to JBL at Judgment Day 2004, for you longtime fans out there.

