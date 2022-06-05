WWE News Roundup - AEW refused to sign 3-time tag team champion, Details of veteran's "miserable" time working with Goldberg, Suspended star spotted, and more

We're back with Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we compile the day's trending stories.

Today we look at a former WWE star revealing that AEW turned him down for a backstage role. A veteran personality also admitted to having a rough time working with Goldberg.

Naomi recently took to Instagram to post for the first time since walking out of RAW with Sasha Banks. The roundup ends with former world champion Big Show's interesting comments about Brock Lesnar's "backstage game."

#4. Paul London opens up on being turned down by AEW for a backstage role

Fans of the Ruthless Aggression era will have fond memories of Paul London's run as a cruiserweight champion. London, who worked for WWE during the mid-2000s, has revealed that he spoke to AEW last year regarding joining the company.

London was interested in taking up the job of a coach or producer, but his enthusiasm was met with rejection from AEW officials.

"There had been like some very loose discussions between myself AEW, and it was more so like, 'Hey, I would like to help if there's a way for me to help from a coaching standpoint or a producing standpoint. You know, I feel I have a lot to offer," revealed Paul London.

The three-time tag team champion was eager to do business with WWE's rivals, but Tony Khan's team had other ideas. Paul London's proposal was not received favorably within the promotion as his offer was instantly "shut down."

The 42-year-old was told that AEW didn't have a spot for him as they already had many coaches and agents.

"So I was hoping, maybe there's a need for something like that and was shut down like immediately," added London. "Like, 'No, no, no. We've got enough coaches, we've got enough agents.'" [H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling]

#3. Eric Bishoff comments on working with Goldberg

Eric Bischoff and Goldberg were instrumental in the rise of WCW during the 90s. Despite their success in the now-defunct promotion, Bischoff has said that Goldberg was the superstar he least enjoyed working with.

The WWE Hall of Famer briefly spoke about his relationship with Goldberg during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. Bischoff noted that while he initially "loved" interacting with the superstar, the situation quickly turned sour between the legends.

Bischoff recalled Goldberg getting sports agents and attorneys to represent him, which eventually created problems between the WCW President and the former world champion.

"On a business level, Bill Goldberg," said Eric Bischoff. "It wasn't that way in the beginning; I loved working with him in the beginning. But, once he got a hold of Henry Holmes or Henry Holmes got a hold of him and Barry Bloom, that was miserable. That was miserable - and there was no fun part to it." [H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Eric Bischoff has had arguments with many top wrestlers, including Kevin Nash, during his heyday.

#2. Paul Wight says Brock Lesnar has the best backstage game since Hulk Hogan

Brock Lesnar has grown quite an impressive reputation in the wrestling business. Many people in pro wrestling are legitimately intimated by the Beast Incarnate owing to his MMA and amateur wrestling background.

While speaking on Submission Radio, Paul Wight opened up on how Brock Lesnar is behind the scenes. The AEW star stated that his former rival was similar to Hulk Hogan regarding how they operated backstage.

The former Big Show also said that Brock Lesnar was one of the most straightforward personalities in wrestling who did not "mess" with people he didn't like.

"I always tease Brock when I see him; I say he's got the best backstage game since Hulk Hogan," Paul Wight said. "… I would see Brock walk in the buildings when he came back after the UFC stuff, and people would flatten themselves against the walls because, like, they were so intimidated by Brock, and Brock is a great guy. He's one of the most honest people you'll ever meet in your life because if he likes you, he likes you, and if he don't, he just doesn't mess with you." [H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Brock Lesnar has not appeared for WWE since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. The former Universal Champion was initially advertised for Money in the Bank, but the plans are now allegedly "up in the air."

#1. Naomi's first social media post since her WWE RAW walkout with Sasha Banks

A few weeks have passed since Sasha Banks and Naomi's act of defiance against the WWE, and there is still no clarity regarding their futures. While Sasha Banks has already been spotted since her suspension, Naomi too was recently seen enjoying herself on the beach with her husband Jimmy Uso.

The caption on Naomi's latest post only had a few emojis, and there were no hints about her WWE status.

Here's what the former SmackDown Women's Champion posted:

Naomi and Sasha Banks are currently serving indefinite suspensions, and reports suggest they are also not getting paid during the hiatus. The former women's tag team champions are yet to break their silence on their decision to leave RAW. However, it's safe to say that Naomi and Banks aren't letting their uncertain WWE careers affect their personal lives.

