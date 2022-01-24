WWE News Roundup: Change in plans for major star? Top name apologizes to The Undertaker, Paige's shot at Sonya Deville (January 24, 2022) 

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup.

Over on Monday Night RAW, Doudrop went one-on-one against a top star on three consecutive occasions last year. She recently stated that these bouts were likely not part of the company's original plans.

A high-ranking backstage official apologized to The Undertaker not too long ago. Meanwhile, Paige took a massive shot at a current on-screen personality via Twitter.

Jim Ross has reacted to criticism of Triple H's in-ring work. Additionally, Mustafa Ali made headlines again when he blocked an official Twitter account.

Now without further ado, let's take a closer look at these news stories.

#5. Doudrop thinks her best-of-three series with Bianca Belair was not part of WWE's original plans

In December 2021, Doudrop and Bianca Belair fought each other on three consecutive episodes of RAW. The latter emerged victoriously every time, as their matches lasted slightly more than 10 minutes.

During a recent chat with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Doudrop mentioned that someone backstage must have genuinely liked their first showdown. The former WWE NXT UK star felt as such because, according to her, their best-of-three series was likely not the original creative plan for both women.

"The landscape is always evolving and changing and you may feel like 'OK, this is the way that we're going' but then because of X,Y, Z, things change and I don't think it was anybody's plan to put Bianca and Doudrop in a best of three, but we went out there and 'somebody' must have really liked it because then we did it again and again!" said Doudrop.

Despite losing the series to Belair, the 30-year-old has recently received a more significant on-screen push. She emerged victoriously from a Triple Threat against The EST of WWE and Liv Morgan to earn a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship.

The title contest will go down at this year's Royal Rumble event on January 29, and it could mark one of the biggest nights of Doudrop's career.

