WWE News Roundup: Hall of Famer to challenge top champion for his title on RAW, Major star suffers injury at Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn breaks character after losing his title match

WWE made its last major stop on the Road to WrestleMania 39 last night, with Elimination Chamber taking place in Montreal. The show delivered on many fronts, and while the main event didn't end the way the crowd was hoping, the storytelling was still amazing. We now have some top news stories from the Elimination Chamber fallout.

#3 Major star suffers an injury at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Elimination Chamber was the night where Montez Ford shined and shined bright. Even Triple H claimed that Ford is a "star."

Montez Ford competed in the Elimination Chamber match for Austin Theory's United States Championship. The bout saw him pull off multiple high-action moves, including an insane dive from the top of the chamber on the other competitors. However, Ford was eliminated after a vicious Stomp by Seth Rollins.

Following his elimination, WWE officials and medical staff had to escort Ford out of the chamber as the former RAW Tag Team Champion appeared to be injured. While fans were afraid of a potential injury scare, reports have suggested that the angle was just in kayfabe to allow Logan Paul to enter the chamber and attack Seth Rollins.

#2 Sami Zayn breaks character after losing in the main event

Sami Zayn's meteoric rise as the biggest babyface in all of WWE has been exceptional. He had arguably the biggest match of his career last night at Elimination Chamber as he challenged Roman Reigns for his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

The entire city of Montreal was behind Sami Zayn to end Reigns' title run, but that didn't happen. Zayn lost the match in the end after multiple shenanigans and interferences. Speaking at the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, Sami broke character and detailed his genuine feelings about the contest and coming up short.

"I can't act like there's not a small part of me that's like, 'ahhh, I wish I could've given that ending' to the people, to the story, to myself, to my family, to my friends, to Montreal. We all know what this is but some of the stuff's real man. And I don't know, you just kind of dream of that happy ending and so close but no cigar. So, maybe that's a small part of this strange feeling that I keep coming back to. It's also looking out into the crowd after the three count just seeing their faces, I was like, 'oh, this is not fun.' They're hurt. They were so like deflated but not like 'ahhh' storyline sort of deflated. It's just like, 'oh man!'" Zayn added.

The post-match segment has pretty much cleared the WrestleMania 39 direction for Sami Zayn. He looks set to team up with Kevin Owens to take on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos. Hopefully, Zayn will get his moment at WrestleMania. As for Roman Reigns, he will defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.

#1 WWE Hall of Famer to challenge top champion for his title on RAW

Austin Theory somehow managed to retain his United States Championship against five other competitors inside the Elimination Chamber last night. In the post-show press conference, Theory laid down an open challenge for the entire roster ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Later in the press conference, WWE Hall of Famer Edge claimed that he wants to accept Theory's United States Championship open challenge on RAW this week.

"I saw the kid out here with the shades, coz I guess it's really bright. An open challenge? We're in Ottawa Monday. I haven't wrestled there in 17-18 years. I haven't had gold in a while. I mean, I retired as World Heavyweight Champion. He was a Cena fan, so he's clearly stupid. That being said, I respect Cena because he has work ethic which is something I don't know that Austin Theory has," said Edge.

Edge was in action at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 as he teamed up with his wife, Beth Phoenix, to take on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. In a match that was unfortunately filled with several botches, the veteran couple managed to pick up the victory in the end.

