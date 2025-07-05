WWE News Roundup: John Cena shares unfortunate update ahead of final match, Major name to replace Triple H as CCO? New faction confirmed

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for July 5, 2025. Today, we'll cover some interesting topics such as John Cena's unfortunate news for fans ahead of his final match in December, the possibility of TKO replacing Triple as the CCO, and a new faction's arrival on the blue brand.

Let's get started:

#5. New faction confirmed on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa was lost without Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga on the blue brand and slowly transitioned into Jacob Fatu's hype man heading into WrestleMania 41. After The Samoan Werewolf turned his back on Sikoa, the 32-year-old star, with the help of Tala Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo, won the United States Championship at Night of Champions 2025.

On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa confirmed in a promo on the show that his new faction with his family members is called MFT, My Family Tree. Interestingly, it doesn't include Tama Tonga, who's expected to return soon.

Fans have to wait and see if Tama returns and joins the new faction or aligns with Jacob Fatu.

#4. Major WWE names are headed to Evolution 2025

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, for weeks, teased the idea of becoming a tag team in the women's division. After both stars failed to make an impact in the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament, the management decided to put them in a tag team match on Friday Night SmackDown.

On the most recent edition of the blue brand, Bliss and Charlotte won a Triple Threat Tag Team match against The Secret Hervice and Michin and B-Fab. The duo earned their spot for Evolution 2025 to compete for Roxann Perez and Raquel Rodriguez's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Two more teams are yet to be revealed.

#3. TKO could replace Triple H as the CCO, says ex-WWE writer

The Rock and Triple H play major roles in the company, but the two have often clashed with their creative vision for the product. The Final Boss wanted Cody Rhodes to turn heel earlier this year, but the Game-led creative team and Rhodes rejected the idea.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo thinks TKO could easily replace Triple H as the promotion's CCO for The Rock. The Hollywood star is often busy with projects outside the company, but Russo thinks TKO has more faith in Johnson over The Game.

"I don’t believe for a second that TKO is favoring Triple H. I don't believe that for a second. I believe that right now, Rock is doing other things and he’s busy with his movie schedule, and who knows what’s going on. If TKO had a choice, I think they would have Rock over Triple Hnin a heartbeat. So, I don’t think TKO is favoring Triple H in any way, shape, or form," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see when The Rock returns to the weekly product.

#2. Major name will face Randy Orton at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta

Drew McIntyre had an intense feud with Damian Priest heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The rivalry ended when Priest hit McIntyre with a Con-Chair-To and walked out of a Steel Cage as the winner. After Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida, The Scottish Warrior was written off television and went on a hiatus.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, McIntyre returned to the brand and interrupted a segment between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. After confronting both stars, Drew McIntyre was hit with an RKO out of nowhere to close the segment. Later, McIntyre went to Aldis and got a one-on-one match with The Viper at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta.

#1. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena shares an unfortunate update

John Cena's last match will take place in less than six months, and The Franchise Players intend to hang up the wrestling boots in December, whether he holds the Undisputed WWE Championship or not.

In an interview with Page Six, Cena shared an unfortunate update that the venue for his final match has yet to be finalized. Usually, the company books venues in advance for events, but there's no update on where the 48-year-old star's final match will conclude.

"My last match will be in mid-December. We're still trying to find out a place to do it. I said 36 dates in January. We're halfway through. It's been a lot of compelling TV, and I don't want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we're just getting started," Cena said.

It'll be interesting to see when the company announces a venue for Cena's final match.

