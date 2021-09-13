WWE News Roundup: Legend unhappy over Zelina Vega's match being cut, John Cena's latest return, Top star wants Randy Orton as new WWE Champion (September 13, 2021)

We are back with another interesting WWE News Roundup. Zelina Vega's recent SmackDown match was cut due to time constraints, and a former world champion wasn't happy about this development.

After losing in the main event of this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, John Cena returned to the company not too long ago. Meanwhile, a top RAW Superstar said he wants Randy Orton to win a major upcoming match.

Edge vs. Seth Rollins on last week's SmackDown received critical acclaim. A former WWE manager has specifically highlighted why Rollins' post-match reaction was so effective. Additionally, Jeff Hardy recently spoke about his idea for a dream cinematic match that hasn't happened yet.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 Mick Foley extends support for WWE Superstar Zelina Vega

The most recent SmackDown episode occurred a night before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States. Zelina Vega (real name - Thea Trinidad) lost her father 20 years ago as a result of the tragic events that unfolded in the World Trade Center.

She was scheduled for a tag team match on last week's SmackDown. However, it eventually got canceled by WWE due to time issues. Many fans were outraged over this development on social media, given how meaningful it would have been for Zelina Vega to perform in front of a live Madison Square Garden crowd.

Mick Foley was also unhappy regarding the same and expressed his support for Vega via Twitter:

So @TheaTrinidad’s match was cut for time at @TheGarden on the eve of 9/11?



That hurts ME - I can only imagine how Thea felt. Stay strong, my friend. https://t.co/CYZWWoqRAP — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 12, 2021

The originally scheduled tag team match would have pitted her and Carmella against Toni Storm and Liv Morgan. Reports indicate that a segment featuring Kevin Owens was cut from the show as well.

What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega's match being canceled from the latest SmackDown episode?

