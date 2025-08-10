WWE News Roundup - Major superstar tipped to leave the company, new career possibly revealed; Drew McIntyre on John Cena; Huge Karrion Kross update

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for August 10, 2025. We'll look at topics about Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross in today's edition. Plus, what's going on with Ron Killings/R-Truth? With that and more, let's get started:#4. It looks like the funny R-Truth is back in WWEYou may remember R-Truth becoming a more serious character during John Cena's WWE heel run. Now that Truth's childhood hero, Cena, is a babyface again, the former may have dropped his darker side altogether. We got a backstage segment on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, indicating the same.When the two stars crossed paths backstage, R-Truth said:&quot;You're back. You're really back. If you're back, I'm back. We're back.&quot;Funnily enough, John Cena responded by attempting to confuse his biggest fan:&quot;Man, I was really worried about you. You started acting really weird for like five months. You changed your hair, you were really mean to people, beating people up. Remember you made that kid in Brussels cry, and you said you wanted to ruin wrestling. Come on, did you really think that would work? But it's good to have you back.&quot;You can watch the segment below:#3. Drew McIntyre gets brutally honest about John Cena's heel runSpeaking of the former villain John Cena, it's no secret that the last few months of his retirement tour have received mixed reviews. Current villain Drew McIntyre was definitely not a big fan.While speaking on The Sporting Capital, McIntyre called Cena's heel run a &quot;waste of time.&quot; He also pitched for a match against the Superman of WWE at Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, Australia:&quot;John Cena, that would be a fun match in Perth. I need to get one of those last matches now that he's Super Cena again. I don't want any part of these last six months. What a waste of time. Now that he's back to Super Cena, if that match happens, eventually, I'll be very happy to send him right into retirement. He's doing a great job in Hollywood. Peacemaker is amazing. I'll be happy to kick him out the door and continue the good work he's doing outside of the company.&quot;#2. Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE for Hollywood &quot;inevitable&quot;?Roman Reigns recently starred in Amazon Prime Video's The Pickup. While Reigns is still a top attraction in WWE, he's been dipping his toes into acting more.The Pickup director Tim Story is one of many people who think the major superstar can fully transition from World Wrestling Entertainment to Hollywood at some point. In an interview with Screen Off Script, Story said:&quot;I think one, it's inevitable and two, it's time. Just in my small time working with him, this guy, I mean he's incredible. So I'm almost a little bit like, 'What took so long?' Now that I know him and know what he can do, he should be making movies.&quot;If Roman Reigns were to leave wrestling for movies, it would not be a surprising move. The 40-year-old has already done it all when it comes to sports entertainment.#1. Huge update on Karrion Kross and ScarlettWWE's latest move has only fueled the fire regarding speculation around the futures of Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Amid Kross' growing popularity among fans, recent reports suggested that their deals with the company were set to expire.In a new update, Kross and Scarlett have been moved to the alumni section on WWE's website. It remains to be seen whether this is all part of a storyline or something else.What are your thoughts on the Karrion Kross-Scarlett situation? Tap on the 'Discuss' button and let us know.