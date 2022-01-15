WWE News Roundup: New Royal Rumble entrants revealed, Top star wants to face Roman Reigns, Nia Jax on Aliyah's record (January 15, 2022) 

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup.

With this year's Royal Rumble event just around the corner, many superstars have already been confirmed to participate in the annual free-for-all. Most recently, four names from SmackDown picked up spots in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Meanwhile, a top IMPACT Wrestling star told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he wants to break the 'forbidden door' by facing Roman Reigns. Aliyah created a new record in her latest match, and Nia Jax has reacted to the same.

Not too long ago, Nikki Bella speculated about her potential future in WWE following the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Additionally, Kofi Kingston has highlighted his honest reaction to Mickie James' inclusion in the 30-woman contest.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at these news stories.

#5. Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and two more WWE stars confirmed to participate in the Men's Royal Rumble

Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin certainly think you should bet on them to win the Men's Royal Rumble this year.

The two men officially announced their entries into the said match during a backstage promo.

"We are on a hot streak. That's right, we are declaring ourselves for the Royal Rumble, and as a betting man, I think you should put your money (on us)," Corbin said.

Sami Zayn will also join them in hopes of earning a future world title shot at WrestleMania. The SmackDown star's entry into the Royal Rumble is connected to his current feud with actor Johnny Knoxville — another participant in the upcoming multi-man contest.

Zayn is also the No.1 contender for Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE Intercontinental Championship. As a result, he found himself on the receiving end of an attack by Nakamura and Rick Boogs during this week's episode of SmackDown.

Later in the show, Kofi Kingston confirmed his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble bout. The development came after his ally, King Woods, suffered a torn plantaris injury.

Interestingly, it was Madcap Moss who defeated Kingston in singles action during the blue brand's latest episode. With these four additions into the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, here's the updated list of announced entrants thus far:

Big E

AJ Styles

United States Champion Damian Priest

Johnny Knoxville

Sami Zayn

Kofi Kingston

Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss

Sheamus

Angelo Dawkins

Montez Ford

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

Edited by Kaushik Das