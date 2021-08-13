WWE News Roundup: Roman Reigns on his non-PG statement, The Undertaker's reaction to current star's wardrobe malfunction, why did Zelina Vega return to WWE? (August 13, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup. Roman Reigns recently dropped a bold statement regarding his non-PG promo line from SmackDown.

Not too long ago, a current champion recalled an interesting backstage story featuring three top-tier legends. Zelina Vega's mindset concerning her latest WWE SmackDown stint has been revealed.

Meanwhile, CM Punk gave his take on the current professional wrestling landscape. Additionally, Keith Lee has finally explained the real reason behind his recent absence.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 "I'm not scripted" - Roman Reigns on his WWE run as The Tribal Chief

On the road to their SummerSlam battle, Roman Reigns and John Cena have cut some entertaining promos. In one particular instance, Reigns took a shot at how Cena has stuck to the same gimmick for several years. The Universal Champion even gave him a non-PG nickname — 'Mr. Missionary.'

Speaking on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Reigns revealed that he doesn't rely on a script to a huge extent these days.

"There's a portion of my career where I would either read a script or adjust a script as much as possible. For a while now, especially since I've come back since SummerSlam, I'm not scripted. I say what I want to and say what I feel. If it comes out of my mouth, it's my verbiage, I come up with it and deliver it," said Roman Reigns.

.@WWE Universal Champion, @WWERomanReigns, shares his thoughts on working with @JohnCena after being away from the company and gives the backstory on his famous "missionary" promo on Cena and the fallout 😂



🎧 https://t.co/RO0z6WLHiF pic.twitter.com/U4Dm6xjEf1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 12, 2021

WWE has edited out the missionary joke in various media since the live SmackDown broadcast.

Reacting to the decision, Reigns made a bold statement, one that highlighted his major position in WWE today.

"I don't know why they edited it out. I think it raised some eyebrows. I don't get in trouble." Reigns added, "The gimmick is as close to being real as possible. Even if they tried to say something to me, I wouldn't have cared anyway. What are you gonna do? Not have me on SmackDown next week? Like I did before SummerSlam last year, I'll go home. It doesn't matter to me. Let's see how they do without me."

Roman Reigns has been on a tear since becoming WWE's top villain last year.

So it should be interesting to see how the ultimate hero, John Cena, will fare against him at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das