WWE News Roundup: Seth Rollins breaks silence on CM Punk's return, Roman Reigns called out, unhappy superstar speaks out

CM Punk's WWE return was the main headline, with Seth Rollins not reacting kindly at all. The World Heavyweight Champion has spoken about it and did not hold back on the former AEW star.

Randy Orton returned as well and had a cryptic message for the fans at Survivor Series. Drew McIntyre has addressed his actions following the event, while Roman Reigns received a bold message from a popular SmackDown star.

#4. Randy Orton signals 10 more years in WWE

Making his in-ring return after 18 months away, Randy Orton looked great in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. He appeared near the end and helped Cody Rhodes end his war with The Judgment Day on top.

After the show went off the air, Orton stuck around and posed with the fans. He then said, "Ten more years," and held up all of his fingers before leaving. This essentially confirms The Viper's intention to wrestle until 2033. It will be interesting to see if he stays in WWE until then.

#3. LA Knight is focusing on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

While the WWE locker room must be buzzing following the returns of Randy Orton and CM Punk, LA Knight only has one focus. Roman Reigns. The Megastar cut a promo at a Live Event in Peoria last night, stating that he is still looking to dethrone The Tribal Chief:

"There are a lot of things going on in the WWE lately. You got returns galore, people coming out of the woodwork from every which way. But the only thing that I'm thinking about is, NONE OF THAT! Why? It's because what I'm looking at is... I'm looking at The Bloodline! Yeah! I'm looking at Roman Reigns! And I've got a laser-like focus on taking that WWE Championship."

While Knight is headstrong in his pursuit of the WWE Championship, reports indicate he is not the planned opponent for Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024. It remains to be seen how the rest of his feud with The Bloodline transpires.

#2. Drew McIntyre addresses what happened at Survivor Series

The final moments of Survivor Series saw Drew McIntyre storm out of the arena following his team's loss in the WarGames main event. Reports indicated that The Scottish Warrior left the building angrily, with it being linked to CM Punk's return.

McIntyre addressed the situation in a promo for the audience at the WWE Live Event in Peoria. He mentioned the rumors and stated that he is not in a great place, using it as the build for the World Heavyweight Championship match at the show:

"I didn’t win the world title match recently. WarGames last night, stupid team lost the match for me. You’ve heard things probably on the internet. Not in a great place, but there’s one thing that can turn this frown upside down, that can change things for me. It’s getting that world title."

The main event saw Seth Rollins successfully defend his title against Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Visionary then spoke afterward, following his even more prominent actions at the end of Survivor Series.

#1. Seth Rollins speaks about CM Punk's WWE return

The World Heavyweight Champion was not a happy man when Survivor Series came to a close. Rollins looked upset as CM Punk made his WWE return, even trying to charge towards him. He was held back by Michael Cole and Corey Graves, with even Triple H allegedly getting involved backstage.

The Visionary spoke about it after the fans chanted for Punk following his win at the Live Event in Peoria. Seth Rollins claimed he won't be "wasting any breath" on The Straight Edge Superstar, instead opting to talk about the backstage personnel and the fans in attendance:

"You already know how I feel about that, I said as much last night. I won't be wasting any more breath on someone who's been gone for eight years and has done nothing but try to tear this place down. Instead, I'm going to take my time and use my breath in talking about the people who have been here all along. Everybody in the back who has made WWE the hottest ticket in town and every single one of you who are here tonight."

Reports have indicated that Seth Rollins' reaction to CM Punk's return was an angle that could potentially lead to a storyline between the two. However, their real-life heat has been made prominent several times. Things could get very interesting soon!

