WWE News Roundup - Superstar announces that he's officially retired now, Cody Rhodes could be out for 5-6 weeks, Kevin Owens apologizes, and more

We are back with another packed edition of WWE News Roundup. A legendary wrestler has announced that he will never return to in-ring competition again.We also have some disappointing news for Cody Rhodes fans. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens was caught breaking character. Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the day:#4. Alexa Bliss on potentially joining the Wyatt SicksIn an interview with Fox News, Alexa Bliss addressed whether she will join The Wyatt Sicks.Little Miss Bliss recalled the time the late Bray Wyatt told her that they would always be connected, whether they work together or not. Bliss didn't rule out the idea of getting herself involved The Wyatt Sicks, but is unsure when it will happen.&quot;I always have the same answer to this because I truly believe it. Windham always said, ‘Alexa and I will always be connected, and when it happens and when we reconnect, it’s gonna be something big.’ So, whether that’s with the Wyatt Sicks or something else, I don’t know. Maybe we get a different side of Charlotte. I don’t know. It’s WWE, you never know what’s going to happen,&quot; she said.Alexa Bliss is currently having the time of her life teaming with Charlotte Flair. The duo will challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam.#3. Kevin Owens apologized to Cody RhodesWWE pulled back the curtain to give fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes during the WWE: Unreal docuseries on Netflix.During the second episode, The Prizefighter apologized to The American Nightmare backstage following their ladder match at the Royal Rumble. Owens wanted to make sure Rhodes was doing okay after he Powerbombed him onto the ladder, causing him to take a bump on the back of his neck.&quot;I'm so sorry about the bomb. Because I wanted the ladder to be so that you could just go straight, because I can't see where I put you. But, you put it the other way, so I kind of had to walk with you, and I didn't wanna put you too far...You ate it right on your neck. Are you okay?&quot; said Owens.Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens remain friends outside of the ring despite their on-screen rivalry.#2. Cody Rhodes may be forced to take some time offCody Rhodes has a chance to reclaim his Undisputed WWE Championship when he challenges John Cena in a Street Fight at SummerSlam. But The American Nightmare appears to be at a crossroads, as he has a Street Fighter movie lined up for him. The filming will begin in Australia this August, which means Cody Rhodes may have to take some time off.Speaking on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Jeff Dye predicted that Rhodes could miss 5-6 weeks of action due to his Hollywood commitments.“It just depends how big the role of Akuma is going to be. I don’t imagine it being that big, that big. So I think it’ll be like a three-week job, you know what I mean? And he’ll get in there and get out. But there might be like rehearsals and all that stuff. And the fight scene rehearsals sometimes take a couple weeks. So, it could be up to, you know, five, six weeks with all that kind of crap ’cause you got to learn how to make the fight look sweet.” (From 13:51 to 14:12)Check out the full episode below:If that happens, he could miss the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event on August 31.#1. Will Abyss ever wrestle in WWE?TNA legend Abyss has been with WWE for almost six years, but has yet to compete under the Stamford-based promotion. In an interview with the Getting Over: Wrestling podcast, Abyss made it clear that he is retired and ruled out a potential one-off Royal Rumble appearance.&quot;I'm done. I'm retired. And, you know, like I said, I couldn't be happier, man, I have the greatest job in the world. You know, a producer for WWE, helping talent, producing matches, you know, watching them go out there, no matter who the talent is, and bring the story to life, you know, in front of millions of people. That is the most rewarding thing to me in the world. So physically, you know, in the ring, I'm done, you know, and I'm happy, you know, I couldn't be happier. Like I said, this job, you know, it gets as much intrinsic reward from it than I did when I wrestled in the ring, you know, I really truly feel that way. So, I'm very fortunate to be where I am at.&quot; Abyss, at 51, has seamlessly transitioned into a backstage producer. He has received praise for producing some of the iconic matches in recent memory, like Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood last year.