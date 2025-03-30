WWE News Roundup: Superstar breaks silence after getting fired by another company, Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens gets real

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for March 30, 2025. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about SmackDown star Kevin Owens and Becky Lynch.

Plus, the latest unseen footage featuring Roman Reigns, and a firing that shocked the wrestling world. Let's get started:

#4 What happened between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins after WWE SmackDown?

The latest episode of SmackDown concluded with a contract signing for Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk. It was confirmed that a Triple Threat contest between them would headline one of the nights of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Interestingly, Reigns and Rollins had a heated exchange after the show. The stars (in character) looked unhappy as they went backstage. You can see the post-episode footage below:

WrestleMania 41 will mark the first time Punk main-events The Show of Shows.

#3 Seth Rollins gives a hilarious reason for Becky Lynch getting pregnant in 2020

Becky Lynch gave birth to her and Seth Rollins' daughter, Roux, in December 2020. During a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, Rollins credited Stone Cold Steve Austin for Lynch having a baby.

He explained:

"My favorite Stone Cold story that I've ever been a part of—so, Stone Cold's the reason I have a daughter [starts to laugh]. Flashback, March 2020, COVID shuts down the world, first show in WWE post-COVID, post-shutdown, 3/16 WWE RAW. Customary for somebody to drink with Stone Cold in the ring. At the time, [the] hottest thing in professional wrestling, my lovely, incredible wife, 'The Man' Becky Lynch. She had happened to break open one, two, three, four cold ones with Stone Cold. At the end of RAW and that night, she was like, 'I think it's time I take some time off to have a baby [laughs].' Don't know if she would have made that decision if it weren't for Stone Cold Steve Austin."

Seth Rollins has also confirmed that Becky Lynch will return to WWE "when the timing is right."

#2 Gail Kim breaks silence after being fired by TNA

Gail Kim (who had been working as the co-Head of Talent Relations) and several others were recently fired by TNA as part of its restructuring. Kim was one of the most respected names in the locker room, so the news shocked people behind the scenes.

The former WWE Superstar posted a statement via Instagram:

"Just wanted to say thank you to the fans, friends and especially my peers for all the support you have given me over the last few days. I've received such an enormous amount of love and it really has helped process this change for me. More than anything I am grateful for all the years and opportunities I was given to help build something I always dreamed of. The KO [Knockouts] division is and will always be my heart and all the women who were a part of it. Thanks to the incredibly hardworking and passionate TNA talent & crew that I have had the pleasure of working with. This will not end my passion or my love for wrestling, and this is not the end of Gail Kim in the wrestling world. You don't put in 17 years in one company and stop when you are this passionate. I look forward to sharing my journey and am taking some time for myself and prepare for what's ahead. Looking forward to the future."

It should be interesting to see whether Gail Kim goes to WWE or AEW. She is clearly a popular figure across the wrestling world, as stars from both companies have expressed their support for Kim following her TNA exit.

#1 Kevin Owens criticizes the old WWE regime

Kevin Owens, the WWE character, might be one of the unhappiest people on Earth right now. But in real life, this couldn't be further from the truth.

KO recently praised the current creative process in WWE led by Triple H. While speaking to Adrian Hernandez, Owens said:

"It's definitely been a shift in mindset from people at the top. Our fans are smart and watch our product and pay attention and can remember things a lot better than other people that were in charge before thought they would."

Kevin Owens added that he had arguments with people behind the scenes in the old WWE regime under Vince McMahon:

"I had arguments with the people in charge before. 'No, this happened three weeks ago, they're going to remember.' They said, 'No, they won't.' 'Yes, they will. You're insulting their intelligence by pretending they won't.' Obviously, Triple H does not think like that. He knows fans remember and he applies it and uses it. It makes the product way better, in my opinion."

Owens' statement echoes what many other talents have said about the current World Wrestling Entertainment regime: backstage morale is relatively higher nowadays.

Triple H or Vince McMahon: Who is the better creative leader? Tap on the 'Discuss' button and let us know.

