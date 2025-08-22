WWE News & Rumor Roundup: 7-time world champion will never wrestle again, John Cena's final date revealed, Unfortunate Braun Strowman update

Welcome to the WWE News and Rumor Roundup for August 22, 2025. Today, we'll look at John Cena's final date in the Stamford-based promotion, a seven-time world champion's recent statement about retirement, and an unfortunate update on Braun Strowman.

Without any further ado, let's get started:

#5. Unfortunate update on former WWE star Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman entertained fans for nearly a decade in the Stamford-based promotion. The 41-year-old star has held multiple titles as a performer and dominated competition in his early days as the Monster Among Men. Unfortunately, WWE decided not to renew his contract, and he became a free agent a while back.

However, he had an unfortunate update regarding his wrestling status. In a recent video on Instagram, the former Universal Champion expressed how he has given years of his life to the business, and he wants to explore other options in his career going forward.

"Not saying that I’m not going to get back in the ring and whip somebody’s a**, because we all know I can, but it’s an opportunity for me to try some new stuff, and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Strowman.

This likely means Strowman is on a break from professional wrestling. Moreover, he also explained how he's starting a tequila business, which means it could be a while before he returns to in-ring competition.

#4. Wyatt Sicks to feud with a major faction on WWE SmackDown - Reports

The Wyatt Sicks terrified the audience with their first appearance when they wrecked everyone backstage on Monday Night RAW. The eerie group only got more focused with time as they entered the tag team division on Friday Night SmackDown and became the WWE Tag Team Champions.

While Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy hold the gold, the group has found their next target on the blue brand. According to Bodyslam.net, management discussed a feud between Solo Sikoa's MFT and The Wyatt Sicks on Friday Night SmackDown. The feud will happen sooner rather than later, as it was recently teased on the show as well.

#3. John Cena's final WWE date revealed

John Cena's final run in the Stamford-based promotion is set to wrap up in December, but there was no confirmation about which event would be The Franchise Player's last time inside the squared circle. However, it was recently revealed, and it's sooner than expected.

Contrary to a popular rumor, John Cena's final match won't take place at the end of December 2025. As per a recent press release, WWE and NBC revealed that the final Saturday Night's Main Event on 13 December 2025, will be John Cena's last appearance as a performer.

A similar press release previously revealed Goldberg's final match in the Stamford-based promotion, and the company might have something similar planned for the 17-time World Champion. It'll be interesting to see which star is picked as John Cena's final opponent.

#2. The Undertaker wasn't happy at WWE SummerSlam 2025, claims veteran

WWE SummerSlam 2025 made history as it became the second premium live event in the promotion's history to get two nights. While the event's future looks bright, several veterans had an issue with the event. Recently, Bret Hart revealed that he wasn't treated right at the event when he was invited and told there wasn't a seat for him to watch the show.

Speaking on Kliq This, Kevin Nash addressed the issue and said he wasn't invited to the show. Moreover, he revealed that he heard The Undertaker wasn't happy either, as he was sitting in a room and watching the show compared to watching it on the stands or in the VIP section.

"From what I heard f**king Undertaker wasn't real happy that he had to f**king or somebody saw Taker at the f**king show and he was like sitting in the TV room, watching a monitor," Nash said.

Nash's claims could be true, as it's hard to cater to everyone while hosting a show in a stadium.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker claims he will never wrestle again

Recently, The Undertaker invited Gunther to his podcast, and the possibility of a final match spread like wildfire when the two discussed it on Six Feet Under. While fans are interested to see The Deadman rise again, he firmly stated that it's out of the question.

Speaking on Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, The Deadman addressed the possibility on a recent episode with Bubba Ray Dudley. The three-time World Heavyweight and four-time WWE Champion stated that there's not enough left in the tank to do a match, and he doesn't want to jeopardize his legacy with a return at this age.

"Look, the only way I could put the hat and the coat back on is I would have to be back in the ring, and I could not do that. I can't do that, either, because that also jeopardizes the legacy. As much as I have here and as much as I have here, I know there's not enough left in the tank to do that," said The Undertaker.

In July 2025, The Undertaker chokeslammed Trick Williams on WWE NXT. While it could be a one-off, it'll be interesting to see if The Deadman performs more spots like this in the future.

