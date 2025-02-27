WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Absent star will never return to in-ring competition, AJ Styles leaving? Latest on Brock Lesnar, and more 

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A veteran name has shut down any speculation of in-ring return and explained why he would never lace up his boots again. Meanwhile, is AJ Styles leaving WWE? A new report has raised concerns over his future.

Ad

A wrestling veteran has addressed Brock Lesnar's ongoing situation. Continue reading as we dive into the top news and rumors of the day:

#4. The Undertaker opens up about his WWE in-ring retirement

The Undertaker hasn't stepped back inside the squared circle since defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. He continues to stay firm on his decision.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Deadman reflected on his decision to retire. The Undertaker, in his mind and heart, thought he could still go in the ring but his body gave up on him. The WWE Hall of Famer also said he struggled to find purpose post-retirement as wrestling is the only thing he knew for the last 30 years.

Ad

Trending

"In my mind, my mind's eye, I could still go, but in my heart, I wanted to go, but I knew, like I was like, 'I'm done, I'm out of gas.' It took me a while to really come to grips with it, even though I knew I was doing the right thing, but it was still like there was a huge void. Like, 'What do I do now?' Like, I don't know that I want to coach. I don't know that I want to do this. This is like, this is all that I know for the past 30-plus years," he said.

Ad

The Phenom made it clear he doesn't want to transition into a coaching role. However, he will continue to make sporadic appearances in a non-wrestling capacity.

#3. AJ Styles nearing his WWE contract expiration

AJ Styles' future with WWE is still up in the air as rumor has it that he hasn't signed a new contract. Subsequently, his status has sparked speculation of a potential AEW move.

Ad

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, some people in the convention and merchandising scene have been inquiring about The Phenomenal One's availability.

"As for whether he re-signs, I know that people in the convention scene, the merchandising scene—all that stuff—were definitely inquiring about the possibility of him being available soon. By the time he got injured, from what I understood, it was only a matter of months before his contract was up.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Styles was rumored to embark on his 'farewell tour' before an untimely injury halted those plans last year. The 47-year-old stalwart continues to make his presence felt every week as part of the RAW roster.

Whether or not he will re-sign with WWE only time will tell, but he will likely be featured in a prominent match at WrestleMania 41. The company likely wouldn't book him on TV if he was planning on leaving the Stamford-based promotion, which is very telling.

Ad

#2. Does WWE need Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar has officially been named in the latest amended federal lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and WWE.

Lesnar's alleged involvement has put his WWE future in jeopardy. The Beast Incarnate hasn't wrestled since SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. The former Universal Champion was supposed to feud with Gunther the following year, but the plans fell through.

Ad

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo was asked by a fan if Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther would have been a bigger match than Jey Uso vs. Gunther

The wrestling personality agreed that the Brock Lesnar-Gunther feud would be money-making, but the company doesn't need The Beast anymore since WWE's business is booming at the moment.

"It is, 1000% but again, they are making money hand over fist. So what do they need Brock Lesnar for right now? They are making a crapload of money right now. I agree with you on that booking-wise, I'm talking about dollars and cents."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther is gearing up to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Drew McIntyre sends a bone-chilling message to John Cena

Drew McIntyre has been taking personal shots at John Cena since The Cenation Leader directly inserted himself in the Men's Elimination Chamber match without going through qualifying matches like other participants.

Taking to his Instagram, The Scotsman vowed to bury the 16-time WWE Champion inside Elimination Chamber this weekend.

Ad

"This time last year, just over a year ago, my path to WrestleMania was even more unclear than it is right now, and look what happened. It starts all again this Saturday. And in Toronto, I'm going to make sure that you're kept safe John [Cena] inside that Chamber, until it's my time to bury you," he said.

Ad

John Cena will be locked inside the barbaric structure along with five other competitors namely CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest.

Will The Cenation Leader book his WrestleMania 41 main event berth with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback