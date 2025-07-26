WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Female star confirms in-ring retirement, Major name to miss SummerSlam, Unfortunate Liv Morgan update

Welcome to the WWE News &amp; Rumor Roundup for July 26, 2025. Today, we'll cover the unfortunate update around Liv Morgan's injury, a major name's fallout with the company heading into SummerSlam 2025, and a female star's in-ring retirement.Let's get started:#5. Major name won't appear at WWE SummerSlam 2025 - ReportsJohn Cena's heel turn was cemented with a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes in Toronto at WWE Elimination Chamber. The Rock and Travis Scott played a part in the beatdown. While The Final Boss hasn't made an appearance since the attack, Scott was supposed to play a part after his appearance in the main event of WrestleMania 41.A while back, it was reported that Travis Scott was supposed to have a tag team match, but those plans never came to fruition. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the 34-year-old rapper wasn't a quick learner and had a massive falling out with the promotion. This is reportedly the reason behind Scott's absence from television and why he won't appear at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Scott's last appearance was at WrestleMania 41, where he took a Cross-Rhodes from The American Nightmare.#4. Disappointing update on Omos' WWE future - ReportsOmos remains absent from the weekly product under the Triple H-led creative team. The Nigerian Giant had a short run in Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan, where he won the GHC Tag Team Championship, but gave the title up after a few defenses alongside Jack Morris.According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), there are no creative plans or dates scheduled for the 34-year-old star to appear in AAA. While the creative had a conversation about a potential run, no action has been taken regarding the potential run, which raises uncertainty about his future.#3. Unfortunate Liv Morgan update amid WWE hiatus - ReportsLiv Morgan's injury derailed her plans heading into Evolution in Atlanta. Instead, Roxanne Perez joined The Judgment Day and helped Raquel Rodriguez retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The former World Champion is expected to be out of action for a while, but a picture recently raised questions.A picture made the rounds across social media, where the injured star was seen signing autographs. Unfortunately for Liv Morgan fans, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported it was an old picture, and the 31-year-old star is still injured and out of action.The inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion got injured in June 2025 in a match against Kairi Sane. It'll be a while before she returns to in-ring competition.#2. Chelsea Green quits X following WWE SmackDownAfter Hulk Hogan's death, Chelsea Green was asked to comment on the WWE Hall of Famer's passing. While the inaugural Women's United States Champion paid her respects, a certain section wasn't happy with her statement and targeted the 34-year-old star.On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the company paid its tribute to the late legend, and Green lost a one-on-one match to Jade Cargill. After the match, she announced on X that she would be leaving the platform for a while due to her previous comments following the untimely passing of Hulk Hogan.&quot;A significant part of my role at @WWE involves engaging w the public &amp; responding to questions, often on live platforms. Yesterday, I was asked to comment on Hulk Hogan on live tv. Let me be clear: my stance on racism is unwavering. I do not condone it—period. If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn,&quot; Green tweeted before leaving X.The star was clearly apologetic, and it'll be interesting to see when she returns to the platform.#1. Former WWE star Sonya Deville officially confirms in-ring retirementSonya Deville worked in the Stamford-based promotion for a decade and recently parted ways when the company decided not to renew her contract. Moreover, Shayna Baszler was also released at the same time, which marked the end of Pure Fusion Collective on Monday Night RAW.In an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 31-year-old star officially stated that she had retired from in-ring competition for now. While she mentioned that the retirement is not permanent, the former Women's Champion also stated that it's been hard for her to return to the ring as she spent nearly a decade in the same promotion.“Definitely for now. Never say never. But right now I feel at peace with that. I’m not gonna lie, and I haven’t said this, but it almost is like an open wound, and if I think about wrestling somewhere else, it’s like I was so loyal to the company, it was my only home from 21 years old to 31. I’m a ride or die type of person in general. So it’s weird to even think about doing that, but not there,&quot; Deville said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]It'll be interesting to see if she gets another opportunity in the Stamford-based promotion in the future.