WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Former champion confirms in-ring career is over, Randy Orton to be suspended? Update on AJ Lee's return

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A former 24/7 Champion has addressed her wrestling future. Will Randy Orton face repercussions for his actions on SmackDown this past week?

After several references and teases over the weekend, an update on AJ Lee's WWE return has come to light. Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the day:

#3. Kelly Kelly opens up about her wrestling future

Kelly Kelly joined pro wrestling at a very young age and left the business when most wrestlers begin to find their groove.

Although wrestling wasn't always her forte, she became a regular fixture on television during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Since leaving the Stamford-based promotion in 2012, the former Divas Champion has focused on her outside ventures and has made only a handful of appearances.

She is now a mother of two children, a son named Jaxon Matthew and a daughter named Brooklyn Marie. Kelly Kelly is currently under a WWE legends deal, but the former 24/7 Champion has not wrestled since the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Barbie Blank shared her thoughts on some female WWE stars continuing their wrestling careers after embracing motherhood.

"It’s wild. I commend them. I see Becky, who has her daughter on the road, Alexa, and they have their nannies. They’re able to bring them on the road, which I think is so amazing, because not a lot of people are able to do that. So I think what they’re doing is really cool,” she said.

The 38-year-old was asked whether she would be able to do it. Kelly Kelly explained why she can't pursue full-time wrestling while having two kids.

“Not with two. I don’t know. I think with two, you’re pushing it. I just think it’s already so much whenever I try to go out of town with them and we do vacations.” [H/T: CVV]

WWE offered Kelly Kelly to be a spectator at Evolution this year, but she turned down the offer, as she felt it wasn't the right way to come back. Will she make her return in the future? Only time will tell.

#2. Wrestling veteran wants WWE to punish Randy Orton

Randy Orton lost his cool on SmackDown last week when he laid hands on three WWE officials, including backstage producer Hurricane, during a brawl with Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's BroDown, former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized WWE for not taking action against Randy Orton.

"Then, I swear to God, Randy Orton lays out four referees and management. You think there's going to be any ramifications at all about that next week? Nothing. Nothing, bro. You know that they are going to do nothing about that," he said.

Russo said the management should either fine or suspend The Viper for his actions.

"Randy Orton should not be allowed to wrestle... Based on what he did tonight, he should be fined, suspended... They are not even going to talk about that next week. So, any wrestler can lay out any referee [or] any official from the office, and it's going to be business as usual."

You can check out the full episode below:

With Wrestlepalooza right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Orton faces McIntyre to culminate their feud.

#1. Is AJ Lee on her way back to WWE?

As Seth Rollins continues to make things personal with CM Punk, the idea of AJ Lee coming back to her old stomping ground is slowly becoming a reality.

Becky Lynch cost The Best in the World an opportunity to become the World Heavyweight Champion at Clash in Paris.

On the fallout episode of RAW, Lynch came face-to-face with Punk and didn't hold back. She slapped The Second City Saint across the face multiple times and made him leave the ring, adding insult to injury.

However, the Chicago native did promise to exact his revenge and make the power couple pay for their actions. While nothing is set in stone yet, fans are convinced WWE is heading toward a Mixed Tag Team Match, pitting AJ Lee and CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the erstwhile Black Widow could return to WWE for a one-off program.

“I think AJ Lee's return would be a big deal, at least short-term. I wouldn't anticipate she'd be back long-term, but for short-term, I think it would be a pretty hot program because she hasn't been around in a long time. That is not confirmed, but certainly, there were a lot of things said during the broadcast, where you could kind of get hints.” [H/T: WrestlePurists]

With Punk teasing an appearance on SmackDown in Chicago this week, could he bring a certain someone with him? Fans must tune in this Friday to find out.

