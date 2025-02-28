WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Huge name unlikely to ever wrestle again, Legend announces last appearance, Update on Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, and more

We are back with another stacked edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A former champion is doubtful of her in-ring future following her WWE departure. Meanwhile, an Attitude Era legend has announced the upcoming Elimination Chamber could be the last of her career.

After months of inactivity, we finally learned of a positive update on Randy Orton's status. Why hasn't Becky Lynch returned to WWE yet? A recent report has shed light on her future as well.

Continue reading as we dive into the top news and rumors of the day.

#5. Sonya Deville opens up about her wrestling future after WWE exit

Sonya Deville parted ways with WWE earlier this month after the company chose not to renew her contract. This ended her nearly 10-year stint with the Stamford-based promotion.

Though Deville couldn't reach the top of the women's division, she made incredible memories as an assistant to authority figure Adam Pearce on SmackDown. She also held the Women's Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green once.

Speaking on the Made It Out podcast, Sonya Deville said she is unsure if she would ever wrestle again. The 31-year-old is currently figuring out her next move while teasing that something is in the works.

“I don’t know if wrestling is over for me yet, so that’s something that I’m figuring out right now too, and I’m giving myself the time to really decide what the next moves are. But we have some really fun things in the works that I’m excited to share with everybody,” she said

Whether fans will see Deville step inside the squared circle again remains to be seen, but she will likely be receiving several non-wrestling projects if her recent comments are anything to go by.

#4. Trish Stratus has a message for the WWE Universe

Trish Stratus is back for good after her valiant effort during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month.

She will now join forces with Tiffany Stratton to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, Canada, which happens to be her home country.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, The Quintessential WWE Diva opened up about her preparations for her upcoming match.

She noted that this could be the last time she ever performs in Toronto.

"So I had to sit down with the kids and be like, just to let you guys know, I’m going to be super busy coming up. I’m going to be travelling here, and I’m going to be training and all these sort of things, and they got it, and they’re like we get it, and it helps that they get it … Rogers Centre is 60,000 people, its a stadium show for Elimination Chamber, so it is pretty huge to know the last time I was there was WrestleMania 18. So it’s really wild that they’re going to feel that, they’re going to be apart of it … it could be the last time I ever perform in Toronto, and it is actually the first time they’re going to see me wrestle live.”

Stratus, at 49, isn't getting any younger. She has already cemented her legacy as one of the greatest female wrestlers to ever grace the squared circle.

#3. Update on Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been away from WWE programming since the SmackDown after Crown Jewel, where Kevin Owens took him out with a piledriver.

Since then, rumor has it that something has been keeping him off TV, whether it's injury-related or not is unknown at the time of writing.

PWInsider is now reporting that plans are in place for Randy Orton to return in time for WrestleMania 41, likely during the European tour next month.

Expand Tweet

A match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens 'seems likely' for WrestleMania 41, considering that The Prizefighter put him out of commission for months.

Kevin Owens is set to face Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber this weekend. Will The Viper make his presence felt during the show? Only time will tell.

#2. Will Becky Lynch return to WWE anytime soon?

Like Randy Orton, Becky Lynch's ongoing absence has cast doubt over her WrestleMania 41 status.

The Man was previously rumored to return during the Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan match at Royal Rumble. But the plans fell through, likely to pave the way for the post-match moment between The Undertaker and Rhea Ripley.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently learned that Lynch has re-signed with WWE and has been internally discussed for WrestleMania 41 plans.

#1. WCW veteran slams Roman Reigns' WWE booking

Roman Reigns has transitioned into a part-timer in recent years.

His absence during the Road to WrestleMania 41 has received critical remarks from fans and veterans alike.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno questioned Roman Reigns' current deal and said he's rarely been seen on television. The WCW veteran feels his absence is hurting the product.

"Bro, what type of deal does Roman have? He's never on the show. Like how many shows has Roman been on since he lost his match at WrestleMania? He's like one of their biggest stars. There used to be weekly episodic television sitting in the room, those segments. There's no more of that. And the show is suffering because of it. His character is kind of flat right now."

Expand Tweet

He was last seen in action at Royal Rumble, where he was written off TV following a brutal attack from Seth Rollins.

The Only Tribal Chief has now been announced for the European tour in March, which all but confirms he will miss Elimination Chamber.

