WWE News and Rumor Roundup: SmackDown star departs, Triple H's handpick to retire John Cena, Rikishi slams Solo Sikoa's booking

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Oct 07, 2025 10:41 GMT
John Cena (left), Solo Sikoa (right) [Image Credits: wwe.com]
John Cena (left), Solo Sikoa (right) [Image Credits: wwe.com]

We are back with another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup.

After Andrade, another SmackDown Superstar has quietly left the Stamford-based promotion.

Triple H's handpick to end the career of John Cena may have been revealed. Meanwhile, Rikishi has aired his frustration over Solo Sikoa's booking.

Continue reading as we dive into the top news and rumors of the day.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

#3. Rikishi is unhappy with Solo Sikoa's WWE booking

Solo Sikoa has had his fair share of ups and downs on the main roster.

His recent run with the United States Championship that lasted 62 days was underwhelming to say the least.

The MFT leader lost his title to Sami Zayn on the August 29, 2025, edition of SmackDown. Since then, he has only been featured on TV via backstage vignettes.

Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer lashed out at creative for dropping the ball with his son.

"Did we really, really give Solo something? Like when he won the strap, what did we do? What did the booking committee do? What did the company do? At the end of the day, it is what it is. I guess at this moment here ain't the only real thing going on is the bag. It ain't about the talent anymore. I don't think, if you’re trying to question the Samoan Dynasty. Can they work? Blah, blah, blah. Well, I think you go ahead and you can answer that yourself, and it ain't nothing that's been given, right? There's a reason why they put a strap on a person. Maybe that person is the right, the good for business, to carry the belt. I don't know," Rikishi said.
Sikoa is searching for the final piece of the puzzle to complete his My Family Tree.

Who will be the 5th member of the faction? Is Tama Tonga nearing his return? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

#2. John Cena's final WWE opponent revealed

With just five appearances left in his retirement tour, the WWE Universe can't wait to find out which wrestler John Cena will pass the proverbial torch to in his final match.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline recently reported that Triple H will hold a tournament to determine the final opponent for The Cenation Leader at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

"Two sources have confirmed that the latest plan is for a tournament to be announced, possibly on the air by Paul Levesque, with top wrestlers vying to be Cena’s last opponent."
The wrestling journalist noted that Gunther is the frontrunner to win the match.

"But multiple have confirmed however it reaches the conclusion, that Gunther was the person chosen for the match.”

The Ring General hasn't been seen on TV since losing his World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam.

If this is indeed the plan, then fans shouldn't have to wait any longer to see him back on television.

As for John Cena, he will be returning to in-ring action against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Australia on October 11.

#1. Santos Escobar is done with WWE

Santos Escobar is reportedly no longer under WWE.

Last night, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the Mexican star's contract was set to expire 'very soon' and that he wasn't planning on re-signing with the company.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider provided an update on the situation, noting that Santos Escobar would become a free agent as of midnight (on October 6).

As per reports, WWE made several attempts to secure his services and even offered him a lucrative deal, but the leader of Legado del Fantasma had turned down the offer.

Santos Escobar was barely used on television in 2025. He hasn't wrestled on SmackDown since he lost to Rey Fenix in May.

His last match in an official capacity took place during the WWE Supershow in Mexico on July 27, where he teamed up with Berto and Angel Garza in a six-man tag team match.

Escobar first signed with the Stamford-based promotion back in 2019 and had a successful run on NXT before moving to the main roster in 2022.

His 321-day reign with the NXT Cruiserweight Championship remains the highlight of his career. Unfortunately, he couldn't replicate the same success on the main roster.

Now that his WWE run is in the rearview mirror, fans have already begun speculating on his future. Will he follow Andrade to All Elite Wrestling? Only time will tell.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish him the best in his future endeavours.

