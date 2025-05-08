WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Top faction officially over as absent star gets fired, Pitch made for Cody Rhodes' return, Uncle Howdy update, and more

We are back with another stacked edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. An absent star's sudden release appears to have signaled the end of a top faction.

Ad

The wheels are in motion for Cody Rhodes' TV return. After months of absence, we have finally learned an update on Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks' status. Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the day.

#4. Damage CTRL is reportedly done

Dakota Kai's unexpected release from WWE raised concerns about the future of Damage CTRL. She was absent from the company's programming before being let go. The faction hasn't been very active since last year when Asuka and Kairi Sane were put on the sidelines due to injuries.

Ad

Trending

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

With IYO SKY riding solo as the Women's World Champion on RAW, it became more apparent that the creative isn't high on Damage CTRL as it used to be. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer was informed that the stable had quietly disbanded.

The veteran journalist said Asuka and Kairi Sane could still return as a tag team, but they would likely be working as The Kabuki Warriors.

"I don't know what the story is there other than—and I don't know if this is 'official'—but I was kind of told unofficially that Damage CTRL's done. The group is done. "And that probably means that maybe Asuka and Kairi might come back as a tag team, and IYO's obviously a big singles star, and maybe they just figured that Dakota, she's not gonna be at the level of an IYO, doesn't have a partner, we don't do a six-woman division, so she got cut. But that one is surprising."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Damage CTRL lasted nearly three years, and it served as a stepping stone for stars like IYO SKY to reach where she is today.

#3. When is Cody Rhodes coming back?

Cody Rhodes has been absent from TV since losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare seemingly took a well-deserved hiatus to spend quality time with his family. But it looks like fans won't have to wait much longer to see him back on weekly programming.

Ad

PWInsider recently learned that Rhodes had been internally discussed for a return at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10.

"We’ve been asked about the potential return of Cody Rhodes to WWE storylines. It makes the most sense to have Rhodes show up at Backlash as a surprise this weekend in St. Louis," a source said. "There’s at least been one pitch for that to happen, but we haven’t heard 100% that’s the direction."

Ad

Whether or not he will make his presence felt in St. Louis remains to be seen, but he is advertised for SmackDown on May 16. With Randy Orton set to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, it will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare will return to exact revenge on the man who dethroned him at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Update on The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks' absence continues to worry some fans. Uncle Howdy and his stablemates were moved to SmackDown during the transfer window, but have yet to appear on the blue brand.

Ad

Uncle Howdy's untimely injury seemingly hurt the group's momentum, forcing the company to scrap its creative plans for WrestleMania 41. Cory Hays of PWN reported that The Wyatt Sicks will return to WWE SmackDown when the time is right.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bo Dallas is now said to be medically cleared to return to in-ring action. It looks like the group is simply waiting for creative direction. Recent rumors have suggested that Alexa Bliss will lead the Wyatts upon their return. Will Uncle Howdy take a back seat? Only time will tell.

#1. Is WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair dating anyone?

Charlotte Flair addressed her ongoing dating rumors after the split from Andrade. She took to her Instagram Story to put the hearsay to rest once and for all, saying Brian Valentine is only her stylist.

Ad

"So, my good friend Rick just texted me this morning, sent me a link about my new boyfriend. Brian, did you know you’re my new boyfriend? Yes guys, Brian Valentine, who does my hair, my nails, my eyebrows, sometimes my spray tan, sews my gear together. Oh, last night he bedazzled my nails, is my boyfriend. Nice. Think, think, think! Thank you, boyfriend," Flair said.

Ad

The Queen has been off WWE TV since failing to knock Tiffany Stratton off her perch at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More