WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top star suddenly loses championship, Braun Strowman’s new career path, Jey Uso to lose his title?

Welcome to the WWE News and Roundup for May 28, 2025, where we look at some of the interesting happenings in the world of sports entertainment. Today, we'll cover a top star's sudden title loss, Braun Strowman's new career path, and if Jey Uso could lose the title to a major name.

Ad

Without further ado, let's begin:

#5. Top WWE star loses her championship

Earlier this year, Stephanie Vaquer became a top name on the developmental brand when she won the NXT Women's Championship and became a double champion. After winning the title, she relinquished her North American Championship.

Unfortunately for Vaquer, the reign didn't last as long as one would've expected. On the latest edition of WWE NXT, Vaquer lost the title to Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne. The loss came as a surprise, and many didn't expect The Dark Angel to lose the title abruptly heading into Worlds Collide. However, it's being reported that she's heading to the red brand.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4. John Cena and Cody Rhodes under one roof on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, John Cena began his mission to ruin wrestling. He defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and secured the Undisputed WWE Championship. Later, at Saturday Night's Main Event, he tried to help Logan Paul against Jey Uso.

This didn't sit well with The American Nightmare, who returned to the promotion for the first time since WrestleMania 41 and saved the day. WWE has announced that Cena and Rhodes will be on Friday Night SmackDown heading into their tag team match at Money in the Bank 2025.

Ad

#3. Braun Strowman's new career path after WWE release

Earlier this year, several notable names were released from the Stamford-based promotion, including Braun Strowman. This wasn't the first time the company released the former Universal Champion, but this time, Strowman was ready to find a new career path outside wrestling.

Recently, The Monster Among Men started a campaign on social media as he wants to be cast as Zangief in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Roman Reigns is reportedly in talks to join the project, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if more WWE names end up joining the cast.

Ad

Ad

#2. Veteran claims Vince McMahon wants to rebuy WWE

In 2022, Vince McMahon was forced to step away from his duties due to different allegations. Later, he returned and finalized the company's sale, leading to the formation of TKO Group Holdings. Unfortunately for McMahon, he had to leave his position amid the ongoing legal battle.

Johnathan Coachman has claimed that McMahon wants to rebuy the company from Endeavor. Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle, the 51-year-old veteran claimed that Vince McMahon was still interested in the company and would consider rebuying it.

Ad

"I've been quoted everywhere. And the one thing I've yet to be wrong about, anything. And so now all of a sudden I'm getting all of these websites because I have educated views and I also have people that are tipping me off. Now, do I know hundred percent he's going to buy? I know he wants to," Coachman said.

Ad

#1. WWE analyst says Jey Uso will lose the title to major name

Jey Uso has enemies stacked up till the end of the line, as everyone wants to take the World Heavyweight Championship from him. However, there's one name who almost defeated Uso but didn't win the title, and Sam Roberts believes he could be the one to dethrone the champion.

Ad

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE analyst addressed rumors around Drew McIntyre's rumored hiatus after Saturday Night's Main Event. The analyst pitched a possibility where Seth Rollins could dethrone Jey Uso, and a returning McIntyre could turn face and eventually go after The Visionary at WrestleMania.

"I think that long term, really good things can happen for Drew McIntyre, and he can come back and just go straight for the championship, because it's time. It's time for Drew to be in that position of, 'No, I'm going to take the title.' Who knows? Maybe what you do is you have Seth eventually beat Jey, and what if the main event of WrestleMania next year is Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title?"

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Jey Uso coming out of Money in the Bank 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More