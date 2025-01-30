WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Veteran name confirms his in-ring career is over, Legend jailed, Update on Brock Lesnar, Sheamus and more

We are back with another stacked edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. While several careers have been cut short due to injuries, another veteran has all but confirmed his in-ring career is over.

We have an update on whether Brock Lesnar will ever return to WWE television, along with Sheamus' latest accomplishment and more. Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the day:

#5. Ryback addresses his in-ring future

Ryback may have burned bridges with WWE, but he is still not giving up on his dreams. The Big Guy hasn't stepped back inside the squared circle since 2018. The 43-year-old veteran has spent his recent years recuperating from injuries.

Earlier today, he took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a bittersweet update on his health status. Ryback detailed his shoulder recovery and said his back has healed up:

"I walked away at 34 years old, on a multi-million dollar contract from WWE, but that I needed a five-disc fusion in right shoulder replacement. They were filling me with toradol every day and cortisone into my shoulder, which ate away all my shoulder cartilage, causing the damage that I didn't even have to begin with. I've had 20 stem cell procedures. My back is 100%. My back is fine. There's no longer any issues. I will be the first person if I am blessed to ever come back to overcome eating a five-disc fusion and completely healing and regenerating five discs back to full strength on that with no side effects and no issues," Ryback said.

The former Intercontinental Champion added that he could come back, but it would likely put him at greater risk of aggravating his injury. Ryback added he has accepted that his in-ring career is over and asked fans not to get their hopes up.

However, the veteran will continue to train to see if he can make a miraculous return down the road:

"Could I go back for one? Realistically, probably yes, but it might come with serious consequences, it might not. I need to get myself to a higher level because I don't want to just do one, and I don't know. I have accepted that it's over. All of you should accept that it's over with this, but I don't give up. I'm still training. I'm doing everything to keep myself, that possibility open if a miracle does occur, which could still happen on this."

#4. Buff Bagwell is going back to jail

Former WCW and WWE star Buff Bagwell had several run-ins with the law over the years. He was arrested back in 2020 for a DUI.

Bagwell was apprehended again a year later on multiple charges, including Hit and Run, not carrying and producing a driver's license, giving a false name, following too closely, and more.

The veteran has also struggled with substance abuse but has maintained sobriety for the last few years. The former NWO member recently took to his YouTube channel to announce that he was going back to jail for 72 hours due to the violation of the rules from his 2020 arrest:

"January 27, 2025, today, I'll be going into jail for 72 hours. It is a jail sanction of the Cobb County Accountability Court for violating program confidentiality rules. It is not for what you're gonna read. It's gonna read DUI and speeding, and that's an old arrest record from 2020," he said.

#3. Latest on Brock Lesnar's WWE status

Triple H has been vocal about bringing Brock Lesnar back, but that is not the case behind the scenes. Ever since The Beast Incarnate was alluded to in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, he hasn't been part of WWE's creative plans. Though he wasn't outright named, the company has steered clear of him to avoid bad publicity.

With Royal Rumble right around the corner, some fans have been hoping to see the former Universal Champion finally make his much-awaited return. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, there is still no movement regarding Brock Lesnar's potential return. He won't be brought back until the legal team gives the green light.

Brock Lesnar last appeared at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes in a culmination of their months-long rivalry. Will that be the final chapter of his otherwise Hall of Fame-worthy career? Only time will tell.

#2. Congratulations to WWE Superstar Sheamus

Sheamus continues to add more accolades to his career. Although he recently failed to win the Intercontinental Title at Saturday Night's Main Event, he won a trophy outside WWE.

Sheamus and his frenemy Drew McIntyre recently appeared on the latest edition of Hot Ones Versus. For those unaware, the two guests are given two choices: Tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of The Last Dab.

The Celtic Warrior took to his X (formerly Twitter) to spoil the result as he posted a picture of himself holding the golden chicken wing trophy.

"Spoiler after Spoiler after Spoiler after," he wrote.

Sheamus hasn't appeared on WWE TV since losing to Bron Breakker this past week. Will he enter the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41? Fans must tune in this Saturday to find out.

#1. What's next for Solo Sikoa in WWE?

Solo Sikoa's future has been up in the air since he lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat Match on RAW's Netflix debut. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, he walked out on Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga without saying a single word, leaving The New Bloodline in shambles.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Solo Sikoa vowed to win the Royal Rumble match and headline WrestleMania 41:

"Solo winning the Royal Rumble. Solo going on to main event WrestleMania, baby," Solo Sikoa said.

This all but confirms the Street Champion will be entering the 30-man Royal Rumble match on February 1. With Roman Reigns having already declared his entry, it will be interesting to see if the two Bloodline members will come face-to-face one more time.

