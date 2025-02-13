WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Veteran name will never return to in-ring competition, Triple H fired female star to spite her, Roman Reigns update, more

We are back with another stacked edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's edition, we will cover a legendary figure who hasn't stayed true to his retirement over the years and has finally confirmed he would never step back inside the squared circle.

WWE went on a release spree recently, laying off nearly a dozen wrestlers. In the wake of this controversial move, Triple H has been accused of firing a female star to get back at her ex-boyfriend. Will Roman Reigns return in time for Elimination Chamber? An analyst has shared an interesting theory. Speaking of Roman Reigns, his real-life cousin has announced his arrival.

And lastly, an update on Tamina's status with the Stamford-based promotion has surfaced online. Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the day:

Trending

#5. WWE legend Ric Flair on if he will wrestle again

Ric Flair, at 75, hasn't lost his passion for wrestling, but his in-ring days are behind him. The Nature Boy last wrestled in WWE at WrestleMania 24, where he lost to Shawn Michaels. However, Flair continued to wrestle over the years in different promotions.

The 16-time World Champion had a special event named after him called "Ric Flair's Last Match" in 2022, where he joined forces with Andrade to beat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Ric Flair hasn't laced up his boots ever since and has no intention of backtracking on his decision.

In an interview with Gabby AF, Flair made it clear he is not going to wrestle again even though he feels he still could. He revealed that he was on blood thinners the last time he competed in a ring:

"I'm not going to but I could. I was on blood thinners when I had the last match," said Ric Flair.

#4. Bully Ray weighs in on Blair Davenport's WWE release

Blair Davenport's firing came as a shock to many people. Bully Ray thinks that her exit may have something to do with her ex-boyfriend and AEW star Will Ospreay's past comments about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the ECW legend recalled Ospreay taking a shot at WWE CCO and his wife last year:

"Dave, remember how I’ve always said that pro wrestling is like the mafia? They don’t screw with you, they screw with your family. Maybe Will Ospreay never should’ve made those comments about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon," he said.

Ospreay and Davenport once dated, but it was years before The Aerial Assassin took a dig at The Game. Bully Ray said Will Ospreay's controversial comments came back to bite her ex-girlfriend.

"Sure it would, absolutely it would, without a doubt. Whether or not they’re together, I don’t know, they could’ve been together at one time. But yes, it absolutely would have something to do with it. Don’t kid yourself. You’ve never spent a day in the WWE. You don’t know how they work," he added.

Expand Tweet

#3. Will Roman Reigns return at Elimination Chamber?

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE TV since Seth Rollins took him out with two devastating Stomps at Royal Rumble. Michael Cole cited undisclosed injuries as the reason behind his absence. But rumor has it that the announcement was made to write him off television. Seth Rollins not only put him out of commission but also ruled him out of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts entertained the thought of Reigns coming back to cost Rollins during the Elimination Chamber Match on March 1.

"Roman's not going to be in the Chamber, but in my opinion, I mean, I guess he could be, but he's not in any of the qualifying matches so I don't see it happening. I could see Roman interfering in the Chamber match and costing Seth," Roberts said.

According to reports, plans are in place for Roman Reigns to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a triple-threat match at The Show of Shows this year.

The Second City Saint eliminated both men from the 30-man Royal Rumble match. It's only fitting if these men settle their beef on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

#2. Lance Anoa'i has announced his WWE arrival

Lance Anoa'i isn't a name fans would recognize easily, but the wrestling blood runs in his veins. He is a third-generation superstar as he is the son of Samu and grandson of Afa Anoa'i.

Lance, at 32, is following in his forefathers' footsteps and hopes to carry on the legacy. Last year, he was quietly signed by WWE. However, he has yet to make his TV debut as he has been dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Earlier today, Lance Anoa'i took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself standing with Shawn Michaels before an NXT show, with a caption reading:

"The Future is looking Bright! #WWE #WWENXT."

#1. Is Tamina still with WWE?

Tamina's future with the Stamford-based promotion has been up in the air since the company removed her from the active roster last year. She last wrestled on February 27, 2023, during Main Event Tapings, where she lost to Michin.

Amidst the latest round of releases, some fans were wondering about the status of Snuka. According to PWInsider, she is still listed on the roster.

Whether or not she has quietly retired from in-ring competition remains to be seen. Nia Jax recently stated that she wants to form a female Bloodline faction with Tamina in the future. Will that come to fruition? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback