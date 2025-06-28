WWE Night of Champions 2025 - Star ratings for every match

Night of Champions 2025 is finally in the books, and WWE's only premium live event from Saudi Arabia this year was a mixed bag.

Ad

None of the matches were outright bad, which is always a positive. However, a lot of them were pretty average. Just solid enough to be passable, without creating too much of an impact. With that being said, the two biggest bouts at Night of Champions did deliver.

Let's take a look at every match on the show and rate them out of five.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

#1. Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes - WWE King of the Ring Final

Night of Champions began with a bang, as real-life friends turned in-ring rivals for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. The story of most of the match was Randy Orton's back injury, which flared up after a superplex from the top rope.

Ad

Trending

The action was methodical for a good portion, but picked up over time. Cody Rhodes was able to deliver at his opponent's pace. The final stretch was incredible, showing why they are two of the best WWE has to offer. Multiple RKOs were not enough for Orton to get the win before The Viper attempted to return to the dark side.

Cody became King of the Ring at Night of Champions. (Image via WWE.com)

He went for the Punt Kick and exposed the turnbuckle, but failed to take advantage. The American Nightmare ended up sending Randy Orton into the turnbuckle before hitting the Cross Rhodes for the win. Night of Champions provided a solid first chapter to their potential storyline. There's more to come from these two.

Ad

Rating: ****

#2. Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez - Riyadh Boulevard Street Fight

This was quite the hard-hitting affair. Both Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez went for it, with positive results. The two have tremendous chemistry together, and it showed. They pulled out all the stops at Night of Champions, with Ripley whipping Rodriguez with a studded belt. Kendo sticks, steel steps, and announce tables all made appearances, too.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roxanne Perez interfered to try and gift the Judgment Day member the win, but the tables turned. Quite literally. Rhea Ripley rallied to hit a Riptide off a table bridged on the top rope. This was a great win for Mami, who now needs to return to the Women's World Title picture following Night of Champions.

Rating: ***3/4

#3. Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

The beloved Sami Zayn was the most popular man at Night of Champions, as Karrion Kross did his best to convince him to turn heel. The two had a solid match, but not much more than that. Kross was seen talking quite a lot during it and came close to victory multiple times, including after he locked in the Kross Jacket.

Ad

Sami Zayn was over at Night of Champions. (Image via WWE.com)

However, Zayn rallied and picked up the win with a Helluva Kick from out of nowhere. He had to fight from underneath and was crucial in this match succeeding in its story. Oh, and Karrion Kross took a Blue Thunder Bomb. That's the back bump speculation over and done with.

Ad

Rating: ***1/4

#4. Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa - WWE United States Championship

The first match between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa was solid, if a bit unspectacular. The Samoan Werewolf was at his usual fiery best as he fought off heavy interference. Solo had help from JC Mateo and the returning Tonga Loa, with Fatu managing to stay alive.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, everything changed when Hikuleo made his WWE debut. The brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa appeared at Night of Champions and hit Fatu with a Chokeslam on the announce table. This allowed Solo Sikoa to hit a Samoan Spike on Jacob Fatu to win the United States Championship. They will have better matches for sure, as this story is just getting started.

Rating: ***

#5. Jade Cargill vs. Asuka - WWE Queen of the Ring Final

This wasn't the greatest match at Night of Champions, but Asuka had a tremendous showing. She was just about back at her best, helping Jade Cargill through the storm. The Empress of Tomorrow extensively used her submission arsenal, but it wasn't enough to become the 2025 Queen of the Ring.

Ad

Cargill used her strength throughout the match, hitting multiple powerbombs. The end saw her counter the Empress Impact to hit Jaded. While she botched her pinfall, The Storm stood tall. She will challenge for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Despite her and Asuka's effort, the crowd at Night of Champions wasn't completely into the match.

Rating: ***1/4

#6. John Cena vs. CM Punk - Undisputed WWE Championship

The main event of Night of Champions was also the best match on the show, as John Cena and CM Punk rolled back the years. The two of them put on a mini-epic, worthy of some of their best matches against each other.

Ad

After a short feeling-out process, the big moves started. The counters were predictable, but great. They know each other so well. Cena hit multiple Attitude Adjustments, with Punk kicking out of all of them. The Second City Saint even busted out AJ Lee's Black Widow submission hold, while the GTS wasn't enough.

Expand Tweet

Ad

And then, with the referee down, Seth Rollins came out. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker sent CM Punk through the announce table before attacking John Cena, who had hit an AA on Rollins. Penta and Sami Zayn came out and neutralized Breakker, while Reed was taken out by Punk and Cena.

The two of them embraced before chaos ensued once again. Seth Rollins stomped CM Punk but was thrown out of the ring by John Cena, who promptly pinned his opponent for the win. This was an extremely fun match to close out Night of Champions, with lots of intensity and jeopardy.

Rating: ****1/4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!