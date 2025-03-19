WWE NXT Results: Controversial star knocked out; HUGE return; The Rock's daughter Ava makes big decision (3/18/25)

WWE NXT kicked off with a title match between Chelsea Green and Sol Ruca. We got an NXT Underground Match for the main event, while a top champ was challenged to two title matches on the same night.

WWE NXT Results (March 18, 2025):

Chelsea Green def. Sol Ruca to retain the WWE Women’s United States Championship

Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura def. Hank & Tank

The Culling def. The D’Angelo Family

Jacy Jayne def. Karmen Petrovic

Ricky Saints def. Ridge Holland

Trick Williams def. Eddy Thorpe

WWE NXT Results: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Sol Ruca - WWE Women’s United States Championship match

Ruca got a cartwheel counter early on and tried for an armbar before getting the X-Factor for a near fall on the champ. Green took a facebuster before Niven ran interference, allowing the champ to get the chop block.

Back after a break, Green got the Rough Ryder before Sol almost got the pin off a DDT. Alba Fyre broke the pin by putting Green's foot on the ropes. Zaria hit a spear on Fyre before Ruca hit a moonsault on Niven to the floor. In the ring, Chelsea capitalized with the Codebreaker and hit the killswitch for the win.

Result: Chelsea Green def. Sol Ruca to retain the WWE Women’s United States Championship

Grade: B+

Stephanie Vaquer was out next. She said she was here to make history and make NXT the greatest women's division on the planet. She called for her next opponent, and Jordynne Grace showed up to claim the title match.

Jaida Parker interrupted Grace and knocked her out before saying she was the next challenger for the Women's Title. Parker and Vaquer had a staredown before the show moved on.

WWE NXT Results: Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura def. Hank & Tank

Briggs and Hank were trading fists early in the match, and Josh got a leaping lariat before hitting a chokeslam for a near fall. Hank came back with a big boot before tags were made. Briggs and Inamura were sent outside, and Hank and Tank tried for dives but missed.

Back in the ring, Inamura got a bodyslam before Hank sent him outside and into the barricades. Josh took the Bossman Slam before kicking out of a double-team move. Briggs and Inamura got the takedown before Yoshiki hit the frog splash for the win.

Result: Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura def. Hank & Tank

Grade: B

WWE NXT Results: The D’Angelo Family vs. The Culling

Rizzo and Dame kicked off the match, and tags were made early on with the Family in control. We got a big sequence of dives before Jensen hit the Ace Crusher for a near fall. Niko came in and tried for a sleeper hold on Stacks but he managed to break out of it.

Luca and Stacks hit Shatter Machine in the ring as The Don got attacked backstage by the masked intruders from previous episodes. The Family was distracted, and Dame took out Rizzo before Niko hit a big neckbreaker on Crusifino for the win.

Result: The Culling def. The D’Angelo Family

Grade: B

Backstage, Fallon Henley demanded a North American Women's Championship rematch, and Vaquer said she would face her next week, the same night as her NXT Women's Title match against Jaida Paker. Ava made the huge match official.

WWE NXT Results: Jacy Jayne vs. Karmen Petrovic

Jayne had the early advantage but took a big dropkick before Jacy sent Karmen into the corner and hit the cannonball. The two traded kicks in the middle of the ring before taking each other out with a double clothesline.

Adonis took out a steel chair from under the ring and tried to hand it to Karmen, but she threw it back to him. Jacy got the big back fist off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Jacy Jayne def. Karmen Petrovic

Grade: C

WWE NXT Results: Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland

Ridge got some big strikes in and hit a massive powerslam for a nearfall early on before Saints came back with a dropkick. Holland took a sunset flip before getting a big lariat.

Saints hit Ridge with a neckbreaker before Holland got the spear into the corner. On the ropes, Starks dropped Holland and got a big boot before getting a spinning DDT. Saints hit his big Roshambo finisher before getting the win.

Result: Ricky Saints def. Ridge Holland

Grade: B+

The four masked superstars were in a promo talking about how they wanted to make a statement with all the violence.

Ricky Saints was in a promo, and Shawn Spears' crew approached him. We got some banter between Saints and Dame before he had a staredown with Spears.

WWE NXT Results: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe - NXT Underground Match

The two men headed outside the ring right off the bat, and Eddy was driven into the steel steps before Trick tried for a dive to the floor, but Thorpe rolled out of the way. Thorpe came back with a big kick before putting Williams through the announce desk with a massive slam.

Trick got a series of bodyslams before Thorpe tried for a triangle lock. Williams turned it into a powerbomb onto the crowd outside before dragging Thorpe back in and pounding away with his fists. The controversial star who once shoved Shawn Michaels was now knocked out himself, and the referee called it in Trick's favor.

Result: Trick Williams def. Eddy Thorpe

Grade: B

After the match, Williams called Oba out to the ring, and the two had a staredown before the masked group showed up. Oba and Trick got into a brawl before Je'Von Evans came out of nowhere and took the champ out with an RKO.

Trick and Evans had a staredown as NXT went off the air.

