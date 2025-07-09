WWE NXT Results: Evolution bombshell; Split officially confirmed; Top star unmasked (7/8/25)

WWE NXT kicked off with the standard introductions, including Ava walking outside. In a blink and you'd miss it moment, Stephanie Vaquer from Monday Night RAW was seen waving to her. This teased an appearance for later in the night.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

WWE NXT Results (July 8, 2025)

Ricky Saints def. Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, and Jackson Drake via pinfall

Charlie Dempsey def. Tavion Heights via stoppage

Joe Hendry & Mike Santana def. The High Ryze via pinfall

Kelani Jordan def. Lainey Reid via pinfall

Hank and Tank (c) def. The Culling via pinfall

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

WWE NXT Results: Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project (Gauntlet Match)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricky Saints vs. Brad Baylor started the match. Ricky dominated and hit a dropkick and a clothesline. Brad countered with a suplex onto his knee. He had control briefly, but a Tornado DDT allowed Ricky to put Brad.

Ricky Smokes then came in and jumped Saints. Smokes hit a big kick in the corner and a snap suplex. Ricky Saints recovered and nailed Smokes with a Reverse DDT. Smokes countered, but got caught in a unique pin and was eliminated. Ethan Page was furious on commentary.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jackson Drake vs. Ricky Saints is the final match in this Gauntlet. Jackson jumped Ricky and immediately beat him down. Drake locked in a unique hold and stomped Saints' head. He then hit a big kick and followed it up with a gutbuster afterwards.

Ricky recovered and dodged a sliding knee from Drake. Jackson recovered and Superkicked Saints. Saints recovered and hit a clothesline and then nailed the Roshambo for the win.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Results: Ricky Saints def. Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, & Jackson Drake on WWE NXT

Grade: B-

Ricky then revealed he would fight Ethan Page in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at the Great American Bash.

In the locker room, Zaria and Sol Ruca discussed Evolution. Lainey Reid talked smack, and both Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan told her off. A match between Lainey Reid and Kelani Jordan was then agreed upon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A vignette aired featuring Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace. The two planned to train together, with Monroe pushing glamor and Jordynne focusing on power.

WWE NXT Results: Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Charlie Dempsey lost, Tavion Heights would leave No Quarter Catch Crew. The match started with Dempsey being immediately aggressive. Tavion took control, but Dempsey ripped off Heights' mask.

Tavion Heights snapped as a result of the unmasking, and both men knocked each other out on the floor.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Heights hit a huge suplex and a hip toss. Tavion nailed a belly-to-belly suplex. Both men fought through the ropes and landed hard on the floor. Charlie Dempsey chop-blocked Tavion and proceeded to stop his leg against the steel stairs. Wren Sinclair begged for Charlie to stop.

Charlie locked in a variation of The Regal Stretch. Tavion wouldn't tap out, but Wren Sinclair threw in the white towel for Tavion. The referee called for the bell.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Results: Charlie Dempsey def. Tavion Heights on WWE NXT

Grade: A-

Tavion Heights must stay in the No Quarter Catch Crew.

Je'Von Evans was with Hank & Tank. The three were hyping each other up when Jasper Troy showed up out of nowhere. He slammed Je'Von against the back door and potentially hurt the young star.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE NXT Results: Mike Santana & Joe Hendry vs. The High Ryze (Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joe Hendry started things off. Despite High Ryze attempting to double-team the TNA Wrestling star, he stood tall. Mike Santana had Joe's back, leading to Hendry hitting a Fallaway Slam. The High Ryze had to regroup on the floor.

Tyriek Igwe hit a standing Moonsault. He worked over Hendry, but Joe tagged out to Mike Santana. Santana hit a huge dive on Tyson DuPont. Joe Hendry hit a dive of his own.

Ad

Trick Williams showed up and slammed Joe Hendry into steel stairs behind the referee's back. Mike Santana still managed to win via Hitting The Block. Trick attacked Mike post-match. The High Ryze helped Trick lay out both men.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Results: Mike Santana & Joe Hendry def. The High Ryze on WWE NXT

Grade: C

A video package aired featuring The Great Muta, IYO SKY, Marufuji, and various Pro Wrestling NOAH stars encouraging Yoshiki Inamura ahead of his title match this weekend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A video package with DarkState aired. Their debut in TNA Wrestling was highlighted, and they teased chasing the NXT Tag Team Championship. The group also seemed to take credit for the assault on Hank and Tank last week.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Oba Femi, Yoshiki Inamura, and Josh Briggs had a segment together. Yoshiki said the fans, Josh Briggs, and his friends in Japan support him, and he will fight with honor and will win. Oba talked smack, and Josh Briggs interrupted.

Josh said Inamura is a man of honor, but Briggs is not. Josh said he would do anything to ensure Inamura wins. This led to a brawl.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another skit with Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace, Monroe brought The Juggernaut to a salon. Grace called Blake her "Muscle Muffin." Despite Jordynne's reservations, they eventually formed a bond.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE NXT Results: Kelani Jordan vs. Lainey Reid

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kelani Jordan had the advantage early, using her speed and strikes. Lainey Reid took control and locked in a Boston Crab. WWE SmackDown's Zelina Vega was then shown arriving in the parking lot.

Kelani Jordan fought back with various strikes and a handspring back elbow. Lainey took back control, but Jordan nailed a kick. She then hit a springboard Split-Legged Moonsault for the win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Results: Kelani Jordan def. Lainey Reid on WWE NXT

Grade: B-

Thea Hail attacked Lainey post-match.

Je'Von Evans was in the medical room. Jasper Troy showed up and attacked him again.

A sit-down with Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo took place. This was Rizzo's return to television. She said there is no fixing their issues, and a split was confirmed. She proposed a Triple Threat Match between the three next week in a "final battle."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Commentary tried to discuss the previous segment, but Jasper Troy interrupted. Je'Von Evans came out and attacked Troy. Security couldn't keep them apart.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A segment with The Culling took place. Each member noted they plan to win gold. Tatum Paxley was included, and she revealed that she still thinks her new friends are nice people.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE NXT Results: Hank & Tank (c) vs. The Culling (Niko Vance & Shawn Spears)

Expand Tweet

Ad

This match started off fast, with both teams engaging in a brawl. Hank and Tank took control early on after Hank Walker hit a unique dive to the floor. Niko Vance took control, and Shawn Spears hit a neckbreaker and leg drop.

Ivy Nile of American Made was shown arriving. Niko Vance clubbed away at Tank Ledger. Hank Walker tagged in, but was distracted by Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley. Niko hit a Pounce variation that destroyed Hank and even took Booker T out.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tank Ledger received the tag and hit a dive to the floor. He was nearly pinned, but Hank Walker broke it up at the last second. Izzi Dame cheated and hit Tank with a boot, but Ledger kicked out of a near fall.

Zaria and Sol Ruca showed up and attacked Izzi. They carried Tatum Paxley out. Hank and Tank then hit their finisher on Shawn Spears for the victory.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Results: Hank and Tank def. The Culling on WWE NXT

Grade: B+

Je'Von Evans vs. Jasper Troy was announced for the Great American Bash, followed by a video featuring Chase U. Kale Dixon stated that his blood pressure is through the roof, and he couldn't compete. Andre Chase agreed he didn't have to compete.

Ava's Evolution Summit was next. She revealed six women from NXT will be in the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution. Those six women are Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, and Tatum Paxley. She was then interrupted by Fatal Influence.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacy Jayne talked smack, but was interrupted by Jordynne Grace. Grace was interrupted by Lash Legend. Then Stephanie Vaquer showed up and made it clear she'd win the Battle Royal. The Dungeon Dolls then interrupted and revealed they would be in the match.

Ivy Nile and Zelina Vega also showed up. Jaida Parker said she, too, is winning the Battle Royal. Giulia and Candice LeRae showed up. All of the women then began to fight.

Ad

Expand Tweet

NXT wrapped up with everybody brawling in the ring while Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame looked on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!