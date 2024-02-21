We got some great moments tonight on WWE NXT, including two title matches and the return of The O.C. from SmackDown.

Oba Femi def. Lexis King to retain the NXT North American Championship

Roxanne Perez def. Wren Sinclair

Josh Briggs def. Brooks Jensen

Jacy Jayne def. Arianna Grace

Chase U def. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Lash Legend def. Kelani Jordan

Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi was called off due to injury

Lyra Valkyria def. Lash Legend to retain the WWE NXT Women's Championship

WWE NXT Results (February 20, 2024): Oba Femi (c) vs. Lexis King - NXT North American Championship match

Femi was in control early on and got some big hip tosses across the ring before King managed to get some kicks in. King was sent outside but came back with a big dropkick before sidestepping a tackle and sending the champ into the ring post.

Mr. Stone showed up, and King went to ringside and shoved him down before returning to the ring. Femi hit a big lariat and multiple powerbombs off the distraction and got the easy win.

Result: Oba Femi def. Lexis King to retain the NXT North American Championship

Grade: B

Lyra Valkyria was backstage and told Tatum Paxley to stay away from ringside during her title match tonight.

The Wolf Dogs were out celebrating their tag team title win, and Bron joked that he was carrying the team before calling their combined finisher the Spear of Days.

Chase U came out to challenge them to a tag title match, and so did Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

The two teams bickered for a bit before Ava came out and booked a match between Chase U and the team of Nathan Frazer & Axiom, with the winner going on to face the tag team champs.

Roxanne Perez vs. Wren Sinclair on WWE NXT

Perez dropped Sinclair outside the ring and drove her left shoulder into the apron before heading back inside and hitting a knee drop.

Perez locked Wren in a submission hold, but the latter fought out of it. Roxanne hit the PopRox before locking in a crossface for the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Wren Sinclair

Grade: C

No Quarter Catch Crew walked up to Meta-Four backstage and said there was a catch clause for their match.

Dar and Mensah aren't allowed to know who they will be facing until the match starts.

Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs on WWE NXT

Jensen got the first takedown on his former tag partner, but Briggs took control and sent him into the corner for some big strikes. Jensen came back with a facebuster and a dropkick before the match headed outside the ring.

Briggs was sent over the barricades, and Jensen stomped him between the barricades and the plexiglass barriers. Back in the ring, Briggs hit a big slam and a splash for a near fall before mocking Jensen.

The two traded strikes before Jensen got a series of clotheslines and dropkicks for a near fall. Briggs came back with clotheslines of his own before getting the pin.

Result: Josh Briggs def. Brooks Jensen

Grade: B

Joe Gacy was still in a straightjacket, and Dijak was threatening him with 'instruments of peace' when Luca Crusifino showed up to tell him that what he was doing was illegal.

Carmelo Hayes showed up at the barbershop and monologued about how he is the only one worthy of being the number one in NXT.

He said that Trick should have been happy with being number two, and since he was Hayes' biggest competitor, Melo did what was best for business and took him out.

Jacy Jayne vs. Arianna Grace on WWE NXT

Grace got some big moves early but was sent outside the ring before Jacy hinted at Thea to attack her, but Hail hesitated. Jayne went to ask Thea why she didn't help before heading back inside and locking in a submission hold.

Grace got a big elbow drop but was sent outside once more before Hail hesitated to attack her again. Nyx stepped in and attacked Grace before sending her back inside, where Jayne hit a big discus clothesline for the win.

Result: Jacy Jayne def. Arianna Grace

Grade: C

Tony D'Angelo was in his cafe with Stacks and Rizzo and said they were done with petty business like the feud with OTM or the tag titles. Instead, The Don set his sights on something bigger, like taking over NXT.

Backstage, Ridge Holland said he would apologize to the WWE Universe for attacking Gallus with a chair last week.

Chase U vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer on WWE NXT

Andre and Axiom kicked off the match. Tags were made early on, with Frazer getting some big superkicks. Duke got some big slams before Chase U was sent outside. They were hit with double dives from Axiom and Frazer before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Axiom hit a massive Spanish Fly on Duke Hudson for a near fall. Hudson no-sold some kicks from Axiom and Frazer before Chase was tagged back in, and he rolled Frazer off for the win.

Result: Chase U def. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

The O.C. from SmackDown showed up after the match and took out both teams before hitting Duke with the Magic Killer.

Grade: B

Ilja Dragunov sent Melo a message and said he was coming for his soul.

Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan on WWE NXT

Lash Legend got a big kick off a counter before stomping on her and getting some big lariats. Legend got a backbreaker and a splash for a near fall before Jordan returned with some dropkicks and a big corkscrew takedown.

Jakara Jackson tried to interfere but got taken out by Jordan, but the distraction allowed Legend to hit the chokeslam for the win.

Result: Lash Legend def. Kelani Jordan

Izzi Dame and Kiana James showed up after the match and tried to attack Jordan, but the latter fought back and escaped the ring before NXT moved on.

Grade: B

The O.C. said they were back for good and had their eyes on the tag team titles.

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Shotzi - WWE NXT Women's Championship match

Shotzi got some big moves early on and got a big DDT off the apron, but it looked like she hurt her knee in the process.

Shotzi was assisted out of the ringside area by officials, and Ava came out shortly after and stated that it was now an open challenge.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: C

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Lash Legend - WWE NXT Women's Championship match

Lash Legend came out, and the match was restarted with the champ in trouble as Legend got some big forearms. Valkyria returned with a big kick before Lash dropped her from the top rope for a near fall.

Roxanne Perez was backstage and found out about the open challenge before getting very angry and smashing the TV. In the ring, Legend got the chokeslam before Lyra got a top rope crossbody.

The champ tried to lift Legend, but it was reversed before Lyra got some kicks and a splash from the ropes before getting the win.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Lash Legend to retain the WWE NXT Women's Championship

Grade: B

