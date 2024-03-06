Lexis King hyped the show while riding to the arena in a Lamborghini before we headed to the ring to kick off WWE NXT Roadblock. Lyra Valkyria was attacked by Roxanne Perez and got injured, while Trick Williams made his return to the show.

Dijak def. Joe Gacy

The Wolfdogs def. Chase U to retain the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Shawn Spears def. Uriah Connors

Kabuki Warriors def. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Fallon Henley def. Blair Davenport

Tony D'Angelo def. Carmelo Hayes

Weapons were hanging over the half-height steel cage, and Dijak got a steel chair while Gacy picked up a fire extinguisher before the latter was tossed into the chain link cage wall.

Gacy came back with some offense before trying to open a wooden box, but Dijak stopped him and tried to open it himself.

It was a jack-in-the-box gag and had a boxing glove that punched Dijak in the gut, letting Gacy get a near fall. Dijak got a straitjacket and tried to tie Gacy down with it, but Joe took him out with a German Suplex.

Gacy set up a table, but Dijak locked in the straitjacket and headed up to the ropes for a superplex.

Gacy blocked the superplex with a headbutt, and Dijak fell through the table before Joe fell on him for a near fall. Dijak took out some duct tape and tied Gacy's face with it before beating him down with a kendo stick.

Gacy fought out of the straitjacket and hit a big uranage before unloading on Dijak with the kendo stick. Gacy blocked a finisher once, but Dijak got the Feast Your Eyes on the second try before picking up the win on NXT.

Result: Dijak def. Joe Gacy

Grade: A

Luca Crusifino was backstage meeting with Don D'Angelo and was hired as Tony's consigliere.

Fallon Henley was backstage trying to vouch for Thea Hail to Riley Osborne before Blair Davenport came in and made fun of her.

The Wolfdogs (c) vs. Chase U - WWE NXT Tag Team Championship at Roadblock

Andre and Corbin kicked off the match, and the professor got a big chop to start things off, but the champ took him down with a big uranage. Bron lifted Andre before taking him down with a big tackle. The champs were sent outside, and Chase hit a big dive before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Chase was isolated in the ring, and Bron got a near fall before Andre dropped him outside and made the tag. Duke Hudson hit a Boss Man Slam on Bron and a sidewalk slam on Corbin before following up with a German suplex on Baron.

Bron broke up a double-team pin on Baron Corbin before he and Duke were tossed outside.

Breakker took Duke out with a clothesline over the announce desk before he was tossed into the steel steps. Andre got a big top rope move in the ring on Corbin for a near fall before Baron came back with the Deep Six.

Bron rushed in off the tag and hit the spear before winning.

Result: The Wolfdogs def. Chase U to retain the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Thea, Riley, and Chase U had an exchange after the match, and Hail stormed off backstage.

Grade: B+

Shawn Spears vs. Uriah Connors at WWE NXT Roadblock

Spears sent Connors into the corner before whispering something into his opponent's ears. He allowed Connors to get some shots in but then dropped him with a big chop to the chest.

Shawn Spears got the C4 Death Valley Driver before picking up the easy win.

Result: Shawn Spears def. Uriah Connors

Shawn Spears called out Ridge Holland after the match and called him emotional before Holland came out and attacked him.

Holland sent Spears into the corner and got a steel chair, but officials came in to stop him before he reconsidered and walked off.

Grade: C

Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at NXT Roadblock

Asuka and Valkyria kicked off the match, tags were made early before Paxley was sent outside, and Asuka got a cheap shot off the apron. Paxley took some big double-team moves before the challengers isolated Kairi.

Asuka came in, and the champs were sent outside before Valkyria and Paxley hit double dropkicks through the ropes. After a break on NXT, Lyra got some big moves before Paxley joined her for double suplexes on the champs.

Asuka hit a codebreaker before getting a near fall, but Paxley broke it up. Paxley and Valkyria got a big double-team move on Asuka, but Kairi came back and sent the NXT outside. Paxley took the assisted insane elbow before Kairi picked up the win.

Result: Kabuki Warriors def. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Grade: A

Roxanne Perez attacked Valkyria after the match and sent her into the ring post twice before trying to break her arm on the turnbuckles by stomping on it.

Valkyria was screaming that her elbow was out of its socket as she was carried away on a stretcher.

Fallon Henley vs. Blair Davenport at WWE NXT Roadblock

Davenport had the early advantage and hit a big elbow before getting a top-rope double stomp. Henley was caught in a Fujiwara Arm Bar before sending Henley outside and into the steel steps.

Blair went for a knee strike against the steel steps, but Henley sidestepped, letting her hit the steel. Sol Ruca came out of nowhere and attacked Davenport with a dive from the barricades before tossing her back in the ring, where Henley hit the running knee for the win.

Result: Fallon Henley def. Blair Davenport

Grade: B

Thea Hail said she had gotten into an argument and wanted to face Izzi Dame and Kiana James with Jacy Jayne as her tag partner, but the latter said she was busy next week.

Gigi Dolin challenged Arianna Grace to match, and the latter accepted, but under the condition that if Gigi lost, Grace would teach her how to be sophisticated.

The No Quarter Catch Crew were out next to celebrate Charlie Dempsey's Heritage Cup win, and we got a visit from William Regal.

Regal told his real-life son Dempsey that he took the Heritage Cup very seriously and hoped that Dempsey would defend it with honor.

Dempsey said he would defend it better than Regal ever could, and the latter replied that he would be watching.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D'Angelo at WWE NXT Roadblock

The Don had the early advantage and got a big hip toss before Melo mocked him with the stereotypical Italian hand gesture. Melo was knocked off the apron, and Hayes' security team caught him before we headed for a break.

After a break, Melo had a hold locked in but was lifted by the Don, who dropped him in the corner. Tony hit some big strikes and hip tosses before getting a near fall off a uranage.

Melo got a big front-face slam for a nearfall before Tony tried to roll him up.

Carmelo broke out and headed up top before Trick Williams' music hit. Melo's security went for the entrance ramp, but no one showed up, as the distraction allowed Tony to get his finisher for the win.

Result: Tony D'Angelo def. Carmelo Hayes

After the match, Tony said he had planned the distraction and added that he had a present for Melo before Trick Williams came back and beat Melo and his security out of the ring.

Grade: B+

