5 dream matches Paige never had in WWE

Paige was once one of the top superstars in WWE. The Anti-Diva was the youngest Diva's Champion in history, winning the title twice during her career. She had memorable feuds and matches against the likes of AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair and The Bella Twins.

Unfortunately, her tenure with WWE came to an end after her contract expired yesterday. Her decade-long run witnessed not only exciting matches, but she even delivered while being the SmackDown General Manager in 2018.

Paige retired from in-ring competition in April 2018 after being sidelined with a neck injury. Due to her career being cut short, she missed having some iconic matches. On this list, we will take a look at five of them.

#5. Paige vs Asuka

There were numerous occasions where Paige and Asuka seemed set to collide. In 2017, The Absolution wreaked havoc on top superstars until Asuka showed up. She and Paige traded multiple glares, but never got a one-on-one official match.

The same disappointment repeated itself when in 2019, Asuka blasted green mist in Paige's face. The Anti-Diva had retired from wrestling the previous year, but fans were still hoping for a retaliation.

Asuka against Paige is true dream match which we never got to see. WWE could have booked the match when The Empress was on the rise during her undefeated run. Paige would have been a major threat to her streak in a nail-biting match, featuring technical and high-flying abilities at their best.

#4. Paige vs Zelina Vega

WWE Queen's Crown Tournament winner Zelina Vega never faced Paige inside the ring. The two would have in all likelihood created a formidable rivalry. She is even a close friend of hers in real life.

Vega was a part of the movie "Fighting with my Family", based on Saraya's wrestling journey. Zelina played the role of AJ Lee, a renowned rival of Paige, whom the Anti-Diva defeated on her main roster debut.

The former Ring of Honor performer would have had an incredible start to her career if she got to prove her ability against the former NXT Women's Champion. The match would certainly have been possible if Vega had made a breakthrough to the main roster a bit earlier.

Paige's injury put a damper on any future dream matches against Vega. Their face-off would have been exciting, with both being ruthless and calculating superstars, loaded with impactful moves.

#3. Paige vs Alexa Bliss

A feud between Alexa Bliss and Paige would have been one for the ages. The Anti-Diva returned to RAW in November 2017, after a neck injury. Little Miss Bliss was the RAW Women's Champion at the time and climbed the ranks quickly during the Women's Revolution.

To keep her in check, Paige, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose ambushed Bliss during an episode along with multiple other superstars. WWE could have done more with the newly turned heel Paige. One way would've been by pitting her against Bliss one-on-one. However, the company was focused on the heelish Absolution as a team, rather than individuals.

A dream match between Paige and Bliss in 2017 would have been an exciting prospect. Unfortunately, the RAW Women’s Title took a backseat at the end of the year and by the time it became the focus, The Anti-Diva had suffered a career-ending neck injury.

#2. Paige vs Ronda Rousey

It is almost impossible to overlook Ronda Rousey as a dream opponent for Paige. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been the epitome of dominance since her debut at the Royal Rumble in 2018.

During a gaming stream on Facebook, Rousey revealed that her dream opponent was Paige. Her brutality combined with her aggressiveness against Paige’s strategic and calculative mind could have generated an instant classic.

If the Anti-Diva wasn't injured, fans might have witnessed the dream match at some point during Rousey’s first WWE run. Paige retired a day after the latter’s in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34.

#1. Paige, AJ Lee, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella vs Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks - A WWE dream match

Paige revealed what her personal dream match was on Twitter, and it wasn’t a one-on-one contest. Instead, the Anti-Diva insisted on an eight-woman tag team match pitting herself, AJ Lee and Bella Twins against The Four Horsewomen of WWE.

Many fans believe the quartet of former Divas Champions laid the foundation for the Women’s Revolution, with The Horsewomen capitalizing on it. An epic bout between the two teams would have permanently solidified the legacy of the victorious side. The old guard would have passed the torch to the current top stars in women’s wrestling, representing the shift WWE took from 2015 to 2016.

WrestleMania 31 witnessed Paige team up with AJ against The Bella Twins, which may have inspired her dream match decision. At the following year’s Show of Shows, the Women’s Championship was reintroduced. Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch contested for it.

It’s a real shame that neither she nor AJ Lee got to spend more time against the likes of The Four Horsewomen. Their WWE legacies would have been much more fondly remembered if they had.

