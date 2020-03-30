WWE RAW: 5 Backstage rumors that could have a major impact - Another top Champion replaced at WrestleMania 36, Worry over AJ Styles (30th March)

Major health update on The Undertaker, more changes to WrestleMania card, and more!

How will all these rumors affect Monday Night RAW?

AJ Styles

WrestleMania 36 is just days away, but unfortunately, the excitement and buzz around the event is not the same as it was a few months back owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Even so, WWE has done their best to give the fans a show to remember as reports suggest that the company has already taped RAW and WrestleMania 36. We talked about who will be replacing Roman Reigns in his WrestleMania match against Goldberg and a possible major turn that could take place on Smackdown in this article.

Unfortunately, Roman Reigns is not the only top Superstar who will be out of WrestleMania 36 this year. Even US Champion Andrade has been replaced in his match at the grand show.

#5 Andrade out of WrestleMania

The US Champion Andrade was set to face the RAW Tag Team Champions Street Profits along with his partner Angel Garza at WrestleMania. However, PW Insider has stated that Andrade will not be able to compete at WrestleMania 36 due to an injury he suffered on the March 23 episode of WWE RAW.

Reports have suggested that WWE has replaced Andrade with an NXT Superstar, Austin Theory, to become Angel Graza's new tag-team partner at 'Mania. Andrade is not the first Superstar to have been pulled from WrestleMania as top stars like Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, and Dana Brooke were all removed from the original WrestleMania card.

There have also been reports that The Miz will not be competing at the show either due to falling sick.

Andrade was initially set to face Rey Mysterio for the US Championship at WrestleMania but the match was canceled due to Mysterio going into quarantine. It is quite unfortunate that WrestleMania 36 has not panned out as everybody expected.

It will be interesting to see how the angle will play out on RAW.

