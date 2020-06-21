WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen - Former partner returns & attacks Drew McIntyre, Brand new faction formed

Could the giant ninja take down a legendary performer on RAW this week?

A new heel faction to take over RAW and become a truly unstoppable force in the roster.

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

So much could happen on this week's episode of RAW

If last week was any indication, RAW is going to go to great heights and prosper under the reign of Bruce Prichard. Prichard has added a whole sports entertainment dimension to the RAW presentation and I have to say that he has made the product a lot more exciting.

We saw Ric Flair, The Big Show, and Christian on last week's show and yes, it was one of those episodes of RAW that was received well by the entire wrestling fanbase. So, with that in mind, let's look at 5 surprises that could potentially take place this week, as well.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know which of these surprises you'd like to see on RAW and yes, if you want to suggest some surprises that could enhance the RAW product, feel free to talk to me in the comments.

#5 Dolph Ziggler returns to RAW, to brutally attack Drew McIntyre

In case you're not hip to all the news and gossip in the world of professional wrestling, be sure to spare a moment and read the linked article before you read anymore.

Source: Dolph Ziggler is moving to RAW as part of the AJ Styles “trade” to SmackDown. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 19, 2020

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre used to be the best of friends at one point in time but we all remember their major fallout which resulted in one of the most memorable steel cage matches on RAW. And now Ziggler has a score to settle with his former friend and upon his return to RAW, he could greet McIntyre with a major superkick.

It may finally be time for Drew McIntyre to move beyond the feud with Bobby Lashley, but at the same time, keep the title around his waist until he potentially is in a bigger feud at SummerSlam. Dolph Ziggler is the perfect filler opponent until then (no disrespect meant, but you know what I mean).

1 / 5 NEXT