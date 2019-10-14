WWE RAW: 5 Twists that can happen - Popular faction to break up; former Champion returns?

Could Vince McMahon split The New Day up tonight?

The second night of the WWE draft takes place tonight. Let's hope that they have a few more surprises up their sleeves tonight that they did last Friday. A number of big names are set to be on the draft list tonight including Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Daniel Bryan.

We could have a popular faction splitting up tonight as well as a popular tag team. We could also see a former WWE Champion move over to the red brand for the first time since his return.

#5 The New Day split up

The New Day

The New Day are one of the most successful tag-teams in the modern era of WWE. The trio have been Tag Team Champions six times and have been one of the most popular acts in WWE for a while now. However, it may now finally be time for the New Day to go their separate ways and it could happen as soon as tonight on RAW during the draft.

The New Day have been one of the most popular factions in WWE for the last few years but going into tonight’s WWE Draft, there’s a real danger that the trio might finally be split up. If this does come to fruition, the probable reason behind this would depend on whether WWE want to continue to push Kofi Kingston as a singles star.

If that is indeed the case, we could see Kofi Kingston moving to RAW in the WWE Draft with Big E and Xavier Woods staying on the Blue brand or even vice versa. It will definitely be a sad moment if the New Day split up tonight and probably the wrong decision at this point in time. However, it could give Kofi Kingston a chance to continue his run as a top singles star.

